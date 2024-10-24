Vikings vs Rams inactives: Week 8 injury report for Thursday Night Football
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings in the first game of the Week 8 slate on Thursday night. Los Angeles is 2-4 on the season, and off to a surprisingly-tough start despite featuring the likes of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on the offensive side of the ball.
Kupp has been injured for much of the season, and has recently been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the Nov. 5 deadline, but we'll get to that.
As for Minnesota, Sam Darnold and the Vikings suffered a minor setback last Sunday when they lost to the Detroit Lions. Suddenly, the NFC North is wide open, as Minnesota lost their first game of the season. The Vikings, Lions, Packers and Bears are all separated by just a game in the standings, as the latter two teams have just two losses thus far.
Los Angeles Rams inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Joseph Notebloom
T
Ankle
Out
Troy Reeder
LB
Hamstring
Out
Jordan Whittington
WR
Shoulder
Out
Braden Fiske
DE
Back
Questionable
Neville Gallimore
DT
Shoulder
Questionable
Puka Nacua
WR
Knee
Questionable
You'll notice the absence of Kupp on that list, meaning he should play against the Vikings and give Los Angeles a major boost. While they are 2-4, LA remains in the NFC West race and are alive in the NFC Wild Card – there's still more than half the season left, after all.
Stafford and the Rams passing attack should receive a second wind of sorts with two of their best wide receiers potentially coming off the injured list. Kupp has received the all clear, while Nacua is in his 21-day evaluation window.
Minnesota Vikings inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Blake Cashman
LB
Toe
Out
Akayleb Evans
CB
Hip
Questionable
TJ Hockenson
TE
Knee
Questionable
Dalton Risner
G
Back
Questionable
TJ Hockenson and Dalton Risner are in their 21-day evaluation windows, which means the Vikings would have to make a corresponding roster move if they were to activate those players. Hockenson's return in particular has been long-awaited for the Minnesota offense. The Vikings receiving corps already features the best wide receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. If Hockenson is back and can contribute at his typical level, Darnold and the Vikings passing game becomes a lot more dangerous.
Notably absent from the injury report is Aaron Jones, who played last week in the Vikings loss to the Lions. Jones has been an impressive part of the rushing attack for Minnesota, and now that the rust is off, expect the Vikings to utilize their 29-year-old running back early and often.
Cooper Kupp trade rumors: Everything to know
The Rams are taking calls on star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which is a storyline that should follow this team until the trade deadline. Kupp, when healthy, is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He is also over 30 and has a lot of money left on his contract. If a contender is willing to overpay – both figuratively and literally, in this case – for Kupp, the Rams should listen.
The Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly interested in Kupp before trading for DeAndre Hopkins. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and even Green Bay Packers could still use wide receiver help. It's unclear if they'd be willing to meet the Rams asking price, however.