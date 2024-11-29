Rising from the sodden ashes, Villarreal host Girona in La Liga Sunday amid the backdrop of Spain’s deadly floods.

Villarreal vs Girona: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
Villareal and Girona will play an important match in La Liga on Sunday morning but the action on the pitch may be secondary to the tragedy that struck southern and eastern Spain beginning one month ago.
On Oct. 29, a meteorological phenomenon called a cold drop brought torrential rains to the region, dumping a full year’s worth of precipitation in a matter of hours that sparked deadly flash flooding. To date, more than 220 people have been killed and damage estimates have surpassed $3.8 billion.
With soccer such an integral part of Spanish society, the disaster has impacted the sport in many ways — and vice versa. Controversy erupted when the Spanish Football Association (FA) decided to play seven matches on the weekend immediately after the flooding. (The FA did postpone midweek cup matches and La Liga games in eastern Valencia, scene of the worst flooding.)
Forced to play their match against Alaves on Nov. 9, Villarreal players wore black kits. Fans honored victims of the flooding and criticized the regional president for what some have called a slow response to the catastrophe.
Black jerseys to mourn the dead
Villarreal CF, located just 50 miles north of the hard-hit city of Valencia, recently announced that season-ticket holders who did not attend the Nov. 9 home match will receive credit for attending in an effort to “show support for those affected and also for those who went to volunteer in the affected areas.”
Girona, too, have been active in their support. In their Nov. 2 clash with Laganes, Girona players held up jerseys reading “Forca Valencia” after scoring goals. Despite a Girona victory, manager Michel made it very clear that he felt the teams should not have been obligated to play.
The Yellow Submarine has lost just once in two months
While Spain continues to mourn the victims, clean up the damage and debate the authorities’ response to the tragedy, perhaps soccer can serve as both a conduit to sustain focus on the problems in the region and an outlet for people seeking a much-needed distraction from the pain.
Villarreal come into the match riding high. Last season was tumultuous to say the least, with two managers fired early in the campaign. Then Marcelino returned to guide the club and restored their fortunes as they eventually rose to eighth place.
However, the loss of 23-goal-scorer Alexander Sorloth to Atletico Madrid and first-team keeper Filip Jorgensen to Chelsea, who started all 36 matches, was supposed to torpedo the Yellow Submarine's chances.
Instead, Villareal have surged to fourth place, the final Champions League spot. Ayoze Perez, age 31, has found a new lease on life after coming over from Real Betis. He’s scored seven goals in nine matches after netting just nine goals in 31 games last season.
Perez’s fellow midfielder, 23-year-old Alejandro Baena, also has been outstanding, as Villarreal have lost just once (to Real Madrid) since being thrashed by Barcelona, 5-1, on Sept. 22. Reportedly, Baena is attracting attention from Barca.
Can Girona shock the soccer world again?
Girona sit seventh in La Liga, just four points behind the Yellow Submarine. Not bad for a team that shocked the entire European soccer world last season. In only their fourth campaign in La Liga, manager Michel and the Blanquivermells snagged third place and qualified for the Champions League. Keep in mind Girona’s valuation is roughly six times less than that of 2023-24 La Liga winner Real Madrid, and the club plays in a stadium seating just 13,500.
Despite losing 24-goal-scorer Artem Dovbyk to Roma and midfield anchor Aleix Garcia to Bayer Leverkusen, the Blanquivermells are holding their own this season. They even won a UCL match, besting Slovan Bratislava on Oct. 22.
A handful of players have stepped up in Dovbyk’s absence. Supersub Cristhian Stuani leads the club with four goals despite not having started a match. Four other players have scored twice, with Beatles’ doppleganger Bryan Gil adding three assists to his two goals.
Another player to watch is midfielder Donny van de Beek. In 2020, Manchester United purchased him from Ajax for €48 million, but he flamed out at the club. This past July, United sold him to Girona for just €500,000, giving him a chance to rebuild his career.
Team news, predicted lineups and score
For Villarreal, leading goalscPerez suffered a thigh injury Nov. 17 and isn’t expected back until mid-December. Starting right back Kiko Femenia has been limited in practice this week and remains a question mark. Standout midfielder Pape Gueye will not start, and fellow midfielder Daniel Parejo is suspended. Sadly, young Moroccan international midfielder Ilias Akhomach ruptured an ACL a few weeks ago and will be out indefinitely.
Villarreal predicted lineup: Conde, Navarro, Albiol, Costa, Sergi Cardona, Pino, Parejo, Comesana, Baena, Barry, Gerard Moreno
For Girona, outstanding 19-year-old attacking midfielder Gabriel Misehouy injured his hamstring Nov. 3 after working his way into the starting XI. He could be back Sunday. Midfielder Yangel Herrera’s foot injury is expected to keep him out until the middle of December.
Girona predicted lineup: Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez, David Lopez, Krejci, Blind, Romeu, Gutierrez; Asprilla, Van de Beek, Gil, Miovski
Score prediction: While Villarreal have not lost in five matches, injuries are catching up with them. Villarreal 1, Girona 1.
How to watch Villarreal vs. Girona
Kickoff time is 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1. The game can be viewed on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.