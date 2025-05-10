Viral video shows White Sox fan Pope Leo XIV in the crowd at 2005 World Series

On Thursday, Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the first American pope ever by the conclave, and officially took the name Pope Leo XIV. Shortly, after Pope Leo took to the balcony at the Vatican in Rome, there was debate as to where the Chicago-native's baseball allegiance lay. After initial reporting indicated Pope Leo XIV was a Cubs fan, his brother, John Prevost, denied that, saying that he was a White Sox fan.

Well, if you needed any further proof, photos circulated online of Pope Leo XIV in the stands at U.S. Cellular Field during the 2005 World Series. Then the internet sleuths began researching, and found Pope Leo XIV on the FOX broadcast of Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.

Pope Leo XIV made the broadcast while at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series



pic.twitter.com/VGSqkRFsSB — Joe Binder (@JoeBinder) May 9, 2025

Pope Leo XIV spotted at Game 1 of 2005 World Series in viral video

Just think about it, Pope Leo XIV got to see the White Sox pick up a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1. Some highlights from that game include Jermaine Dye hitting a solo home run off Roger Clemens to give Chicago an early 1-0 lead, Joe Crede break a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Bobby Jenks pick up his third save of the playoffs.

For those unaware, the White Sox dominated the World Series, as they swept the Astros in four games. This was the White Sox's third-ever World Series title, and their first since 1917.

The White Sox have never made it back to the World Series since 2005. Just last year, the White Sox became the worst baseball team in modern history after going 41-121.

While the White Sox aren't having a much-better season in 2025, they do hold bragging rights over the Cubs, and that's that they have the pope cheering them on. The White Sox posted a photo on their social media accounts of a team jersey with "Pope Leo" and the No. 14 on the back. In fact, the White Sox sent a jersey and hat to Rome.

First there were photos. Now, there is video proof of Pope Leo XIV watching the White Sox beat the Astros in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.