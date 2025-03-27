VJ Edgecombe’s early March Madness exit means very little for his NBA Draft outlook

VJ Edgecombe has long been considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. Many prospects boost their draft stock with a deep run in March Madness. Despite Edgecombe and Baylor being eliminated in the round of 32, his draft stock remains very high.

On Christopher Kline's recent mock draft, Edgecombe was the No. 3 projected pick. Edgecombe remains a consensus top prospect and has significant star upside. Let's dive into Edgecombe's impressive skill set and his place in this loaded 2025 draft class.

VJ Edgecombe's all-around skill set

The 6-foot-5 Baylor freshman is an explosive athlete and elite defender. Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals while posting 43.6/34/78.2 shooting splits. He was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Year and made the All-Big-12 team. In his two March Madness games, Edgecombe maintained his play averaging 15 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a steal while shooting 45 percent from the field. Nobody can blame him for losing to a loaded Duke team especially when he played well individually.

In a draft class loaded with elite athletes, Edgecombe has a case as the best one. He is a powerful finisher capable of making highlight dunks, especially in transition. Edgecombe's athleticism and ball-handling abilities make him a proficient shot-creator. Although Edgecombe's shot creation will have to reach another level for him to reach his superstar upside. Defensively, Edgecombe is also arguably the best perimeter defender in the class. His frame and athleticism allow him to be a disruptive point-of-attack defender capable of shutting down opponents on-ball or wreaking havoc off-ball.

Edgecombe's two-way abilities give him a superstar upside as well as a high floor. This is an ideal combination for a high lottery pick. He is also a high-quality playmaker capable of taking on point guard responsibilities if needed. Additionally, his solid 3-point shot (34 percent on 4.6 attempts) allows him to play on or off the ball. Edgecombe projects to be a versatile combo guard similar to a prime Victor Oladipo. With added strength, Edgecombe could play more of a small forward role if needed. Overall, he is an NBA-ready prospect with superstar upside.

Best fits for Edgecombe

Edgecombe feels secure as a top-five pick and could even go as high as No. 2 in the draft. His versatile two-way skill set allows him to fit with any team. Edgecombe's rare combination of high-floor and high-ceiling makes him a clear top prospect. While it depends on how the lottery shakes out, a few of the most intriguing fits for him are the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Edgecombe would fit in perfectly with the Wizards' young defensive-minded core and could blossom into a legit first option offensively. With the Hornets, Edgecombe would cover up for LaMelo Ball's defensive concerns while creating plenty of highlight plays. His fit next to Brandon Miller is also ideal. The Pelicans would give Edgecombe a chance to be a secondary star next to Zion Williamson, watching that duo's athleticism is truly off the charts. Edgecombe could also get more point guard reps with Dejounte Murray's injury. If the Pelicans move off Zion, Edgecombe would likely become the franchise cornerstone. Ultimately, any team at the top of the lottery would love to have Edgecombe his two-way abilities make him a complete prospect and a no-brainer top pick.