Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Blue Jays teammates put full-court press for Toronto return
By Austin Owens
The Toronto Blue Jays will be at a crossroads. They have the potential to be competitive in a very tough division but could just as easily decide to enter a rebuilding phase.
The additions of Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer this offseason tells us that Ross Atkins is more concerned about the present than he is the future, but there are still questions surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero is coming off the best season of his young career and was able to ink a one-year, $28.5 million deal to avoid arbitration. But, he is currently set to become a free agent at season’s end. Whether the Blue Jays elect to rebuild or not, current Toronto players are pleading that the front office keeps Guerrero north of the border.
Blue Jays’ players want to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto
The start of this offseason was a slow one for Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays front office. They didn't sign other free agents until outfielder Juan Soto had been taken off the market, which was a brutal misplay by Atkins.
Many expected the Blue Jays to sign third baseman Alex Bregman but he was snatched up by the division rival Red Sox. With the moves that were made and the moves that weren’t, giving Guerrero Jr. a long-term extension seems to make the most sense for the Blue Jays and his teammates would agree.
“Obviously it’s going to be a big deal for us, as a player and teammate, keeping him on this team for many more years,” starting pitcher Jose Berrios said. Shortstop Bo Bichette also shared his thoughts on how important it is that he stays united with Guerrero.
“Vladdy is one of my best friends. We’ve talked about playing together forever since he was 18 and I was 19. That is still a goal of ours,” Bichette stated.
Bichette himself likely won't remain in Toronto long term, especially if Guerrero Jr. signs a contract worth more than $400 million.
If the Blue Jays and Guerrero are going to agree on an extension, it needs to happen soon – like really soon. Otherwise Guerrero could enter the free agent market next offseason which would not end well for the Blue Jays.