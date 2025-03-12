Gap in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension talks should make a Blue Jays trade imminent

The Toronto Blue Jays failed to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. prior to his self-imposed deadline of the start of MLB spring training, as Vladdy himself didn't want to become a distraction as the team started preparation for the upcoming season. Oh, how little he knew.

"There was an exchange [of salary figures]. The meetings lasted until the last day of the deadline, but they [the Blue Jays and Guerrero's agents] couldn't reach an agreement on the numbers. But as I've always said, just because we couldn't reach an agreement, I'm not going to change the way I work. I have to keep working," Guerrero Jr. said at the time, per ESPN.

By not agreeing to terms, but Guerrero Jr. and Toronto's front office played their part in creating a season-long circus. Guerrero Jr. will travel from town to town, with a select few – especially contenders with big pockets in the AL East – deemed as possible landing spots next winter. Unfortunately, even when it's months away, free agency always lingers on the mind of MLB stars, agents and executives. It has to.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade should be considered by the Blue Jays

In a recent report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was revealed just how far apart the Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. are. The Blue Jays last offer was reportedly close to $500 million, which included some significant deferrals Guerrero Jr. wasn't thrilled about. Per Rosenthal, it would've reduced the present value of the deal to between $400 million and $450 million. Guerrero Jr. would only consider signing if his present value exceeded $500 million, a price tag that would've been the second-largest in MLB history.

While $50 million may not seem like a large gap to make up, the Blue Jays will be tested next winter as they won't just be sitting across from Guerrero Jr.'s representation, but also dealing with other potential suitors. If Guerrero Jr. has another outstanding season as he did in 2024 – 6.2 WAR, .323/.396/.544 and a top-6 AL MVP finish – Toronto will be hard-pressed to convince him to remain a Blue Jay. That $50 million gap will only grow.

From Guerrero Jr.'s perspective, if Blue Jays ownership was unwilling to make up that amount – which Rosenthal points out is merely $3.57 million and $7.14 million per season over 14 years – then why would he take them seriously as the negotiating table? Guerrero Jr. wants to play for a team which values him as much or more than Juan Soto, as unrealistic as that may be. The Blue Jays do not feel the same way.

A trade could be in the best interest for both parties.