Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves Ross Atkins with no excuse not to make obvious star signing
The Toronto Blue Jays' offseason has been a string of failures and broken dreams. Rather than Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes, the major prize so far has been Jeff Hoffman. With 2026 free agency taking on the shape of an ominous thunderstorm on the horizon, Toronto needs to get on the winning track sooner than later.
Extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is priority No. 1, but the Blue Jays also need to prove their commitment to contending. If Guerrero feels like Toronto is comfortable with half-measures and mediocrity, he probably won't be too inclined to put ink on the dotted line.
The quickest way to convince Guerrero to re-sign is to give him a new star teammate. Toronto has struck out on most of the big names this winter, but there are still a couple high-level free agent bats worth pursuing. No name connected to the Blue Jays stands out more than Pete Alonso, who appears to be trending toward a divorce with the incumbent New York Mets.
Ross Atkins can still revamp Toronto's anemic offense with a single stroke of the pen. All it takes, in theory, is a strong enough financial package to pull Alonso away from New York. Toronto is a great city. The Blue Jays aspire to greatness on the field. Maybe Alsono can help them get there.
There's only one issue — he's a first baseman, which is Guerrero's own position.
Thankfully for the Blue Jays, there's a simple solution to that quandary.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. removes last possible excuse for Blue Jays to not sign Pete Alonso
Guerrero would prefer to play third base next season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 25-year-old has not been the world's greatest defender at first base, but he's young enough to merit an extended look at the opposite corner. It would be great for Guerrero's long-term value if he can adequately flash the leather at third. It would also open the door wide for Alonso, giving Toronto the most fearsome corner infield combination in the American League.
Last season was an incredible showcase for Guerrero, despite Toronto's collective shortcomings. He slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs, emerging as one of the AL's most disciplined and prolific hitters. Taking a page from his father's book, Vladdy Jr. has an incredible penchant for working the entire plate and finding ways to get lumber on leather.
What could improve Guerrero's swing even more? Maybe putting the best slugger of the last six years behind him. Alonso can't swing the bat for Guerrero, but he can offer the Blue Jays' All-Star protection, forcing more pitchers to attack Vladdy directly, rather than dancing around him in favor of a weaker hitter behind him.
Alonso has struggled with strikeouts these last couple seasons, but he remains a nuclear home run threat with enough aura to properly scare a pitching staff. His postseason heroics for New York assuaged concerns about Alonso's recent decline in production. He is still capable of shifting momentum with a single swing.
It's fair to be worried about the long-term implications of paying Alonso four or five years down the road, but the Blue Jays are running out of time and out of options. Ross Atkins needs to get something across the finish line. Alonso is a great cleanup bat. He would improve Toronto's lineup considerably.