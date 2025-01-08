Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Red Sox leverage play takes a surprising Blue Jays turn
By Mark Powell
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a year away from free agency, but Ross Atkins and the front office are getting ahead of matters, hoping to sign their homegrown star to a contract extension. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shined some light on those negotiations in his most recent column, claiming Guerrero Jr. and Toronto remain about $100 million apart.
Per Nightengale, the Blue Jays have offer $350 million, while Guerrero Jr.'s camp is chasing a $450 million price tag. If Guerrero Jr. can replicate his success from last season – and there's little to suggest he won't given his sample size – that price tag could go up, which is what Toronto is risking by not giving into Vladdy's demands while they're somewhat reasonable. Remember, Juan Soto just receive a $765 million deal. Who knows what Guerrero Jr. could get next winter?
Also per Nightengale, those close to Guerrero Jr. believe he'd welcome a move to the Boston Red Sox in free agency. While the aspect of losing their best player to a hated rival should give Atkins and the Blue Jays front office nightmares, it also feels like a leverage play given the current state of negotiations.
Do Red Sox fans want to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for THAT much money?
Guerrero Jr. signing in Boston would surely excite most the Red Sox fanbase, but not everyone. Noted Boston sports pundit Jarred Carrabis had some thoughts:
"Yeah, so the Blue Jays have thrown 350 at him and he wants 450, and even at that, like, it's like, do I want Vladdy on the team? Yes. Do I love Vladdy? Absolutely. Is it my money? No," Carrabis said. "That's a [expletive] high number."
As Carrabis notes, it's not his money, but if Red Sox diehards are having a hard time wrapping their heads around such a number, imagine how John Henry and Fenway Sports Group feels. Boston fans clamored for Breslow and the Red Sox to spend some available capital to improve the big-league roster in recent years. Now that they've shown signs of finally being willing to do so...they have an issue?
Pairing Guerrero Jr. with Rafael Devers, both on long-term contracts, would provide the Red Sox with a core that will last. Vladdy is just 26 years old, and Devers is 28. While I don't fully believe Boston will come into play for Guerrero Jr., especially if the Blue Jays have anything to say about it beforehand, they should absolutely make the move if they have the necessary resources.