Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rejects an offer the Red Sox wouldn't consider making him

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s flirtation with big-market MLB teams is well-documented at this point. Guerrero Jr. would be open to signing with the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets if his Blue Jays contract expires without an agreed-upon extension. As of this writing, an extension between the Jays and Guerrero Jr. seems unlikely, especially after the details of Toronto's latest offer were leaked.

Buster Olney of ESPN was the first to report the Blue Jays made a revised offer to Guerrero Jr. It is fair to assume that offer was higher than their last attempt. Still, Guerrero Jr. and his representation weren't interested.

Just a few hours later, Hector Gomez reported the offer Guerrero Jr. received was between 14 and 15 years for $550 million-to-$600 million. Gomez is a verified reporter, but the source should be kept in mind here, as he hasn't exactly been on the ball with Vladdy in the past.

FanSided has MLB Opening Day covered — from the players who dominate the day, the fans who live for it and the small details that make it special. Click here for more Opening Day stories around the league's clubhouses and fan bases.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is pricing himself out of Boston Red Sox pairing

Guerrero Jr. has said as recently as this winter that he'd consider signing with the Boston Red Sox. This information was confirmed by Bob Nightengale of USA Today this offseason as well:

"If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency. If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of Bregman," Nightengale said.

Of course, the Red Sox did eventually sign Bregman to a multiyear deal. Bregman is their starting third baseman, with Rafael Devers moving to DH in the process. This leaves little room for Guerrero Jr. on the infield unless he becomes Boston's everyday first baseman, which would mean parting ways with Triston Casas. The Red Sox have a lot of talent in their infield and lineup, which is a good problem to have.

To simplify matters, there is no chance the Red Sox would offer Guerrero Jr. the contract he reportedly just turned down from the Blue Jays. $600 million is out of the Red Sox price range barring that player isn't Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani. As good as Guerrero Jr. is at his best, he is neither of those players, period.

While suitors like the Yankees and Mets might be willing to pony up to add a hitter like Guerrero Jr. in their lineup long term, the Red Sox don't have the same roster flexibility. That, combined with the capital Fenway Sports Group would have to pony up, makes a $600 million Guerrero Jr. contract a longshot.