Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives first real sign he might reverse course with Yankees hatred

It now feels like all but a formality that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be playing for one of the other 29 teams besides the Toronto Blue Jays come Opening Day of the 2026 season, if not before depending on any surprise trade. Yes, the Jays will have a chance still to re-sign the superstar slugger but early reports have indicated that the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are the current favorites.

The final team in that trio, the Yankees, are a curious case, however. While we know that Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman are willing to pursue high-dollar talent like Vladdy, Guerrero has not been kind publicly to the Bronx Bombers in the past. In fact, he's on the record as saying that he would "never" play for the Yankees.

So then how is New York one of the favorites to sign him? Well, it turns out, Guerrero might be quickly changing his tune as he pursues a long-term contract that potentially clears $500 million in total value.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gives first concrete sign Yankees could be realistic landing spot

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post ($) spoke to Guerrero and the pending free agent after the 2025 season left the door open for the Yankees and every team in the major leagues, even dismissing New York's previous slight of his dad, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., that led to his previous disdain for the franchise.

"If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — are going to have the opportunity to sit down with me, to talk to me," Guerrero told Heyman in the interview. "I'm okay with everything. It's in the past."

Now, does this mean that the Yankees are suddenly going to not have to worry about the previous slight of Guerrero Sr. when they get Vladdy in the buildiing next winter? Not in the slightest. It's something they'll have to face while also coming with a lucrative offer for the hard-hitting first baseman. This isn't advantage New York by any stretch of the imagination.

At the same time, virtually everyone outside of a delusional portion of Yankees fandom had to be wondering how the slugger's previous comments about the organization and his future fit into the equation based on reports of the Pinstripes being in the mix. This undeniably clarifies that. The Yankees will be given a chance just like every team. That's a start that fans can definitely get excited about.

Of course, there's still quite a bit of time until then. For better or worse, the Blue Jays appear intent on trying to win this season to try and further persuade Guerrero to stay in Toronto. The Mets have Steve Cohen's checkbook behind them, even with Pete Alonso complicating matters. Guerrero to Boston has been buzzing for longer than just about any other team besides the Jays. The moving parts are numerous and all worth considering.

Even still, the Yankees appear to have a legitimate shot at Guerrero and will certainly be in the mix after losing Juan Soto this offseason and having a relative opening at first base for the future. That's a critical update that only makes Vladdy's future that much more interesting.