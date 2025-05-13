Warriors already planning for the worst-case scenario in Game 5

Golden State Warriors fans are in a rough place after last night. The Minnesota Timberwolves have taken Game 2, Game 3 and Game 4 of their second round series after Golden State took the first one. This has coincided, mostly, with Steph not being available to play.

So, of course, one wants to know if Steph will be playing tomorrow.

Asked about if Steph Curry wants to go on Wednesday, would he be overruled, Steve Kerr says next update on Steph is Wednesday. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 13, 2025

Sounds like we won’t know what to expect from Steph Curry until tomorrow.

Steph Curry not playing is an unhappy outcome for the Warriors

This team is not quite as deep as when they had Andre Iguodala coming off the bench. This is and older, less healthy, more shallow version of the team. Don’t get me wrong! They’re still very good! But the thing that truly makes them special on the days where they show their old magic is Steph. His movement, his unparalleled shooting, and his gravity have the defense in a near constant choke hold.

Remove that, and you have Jimmy Butler recording a minus-30 on a night where he only took nine shots. You’d hope Steph could return and introduce some life, but…

Draymond Green on not wanting Steph Curry to rush back despite GSW facing elimination: “We don’t need Superman. Play the long game. If he can, we know he will. But we gotta figure out a way to win whether he plays or not.” pic.twitter.com/7SDSpWeDbU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 13, 2025

“We gotta figure out a way to win whether he plays or not,” while not exactly optimistic, is very much what the Warriors need to do. Like, even if he were healthy, he cannot be the only player keeping the offense afloat. Jimmy has to do something. Kuminga has to be ready. Podz has to cut his hair. That’s unrelated to the Warriors plan for victory; he simply must .

Regardless of that, it does sound like the Warriors are preparing for bad news. The player that rose the Warriors to a pretty iconic global franchise will be reevaluated tomorrow. Like Draymond said, hopefully he doesn’t rush back. I don’t want a lesser Steph Curry forever because we tried to get an extra 40 minutes of him in a second round series.

There were times where Steph was probably the best player in the league. That’s not the case anymore. There were times the roster behind him could carry a dominant stretch based just on their principles. That time seems to have passed as well. The team just isn’t the same. I’m not sure that changes in the next 48 hours.