Warriors' best trade package for Giannis would solve two problems at once

The Golden State Warriors. Not looking too bad in the first round so far, huh? They’re up 3-2 over the Houston Rockets as the underdog in their two-seed-versus-seven-seed series. Jimmy Butler came back quickly from what had the potential to be a serious injury. The defense is holding key Rockets players down. The team is coming back home for a potential series-clinching Game 6 tomorrow. This is all good.

Maybe some would think this is the time to just sit back and be grateful. Once again the Warriors have defied time to look like a contender. Maybe not a Oklahoma City level contender, or a Cleveland or Boston level contender, but Golden State level contender. The type of contender that has Stephen Curry. Even these many years into his career with all the miles on his body, Steph is still liable to defy your defense for possession after possession when the moment strikes.

So we’re chill here, I think. Be grateful, right?

Wrong.

It’s time to bring in Giannis.

Golden State bringing in Giannis would put two birds in a bush or something

This Golden State Warriors team is a nice story and everything, but their stars are aging. Klay Thompson is already out the door. Getting Butler in was great, but he’s older too.

Then there are the younger guys like Podz, and Moody, and Kuminga.

But they don’t count.

It’s time to bring in Giannis.

On Bleacher Report, Zach Buckley listed out five potential Giannis landing spots, highlighting Golden State as one of them. One quote is as follows: “Picks and prospects would be out the door, but a primary building block like Draymond Green or even Jimmy Butler could be involved too.”

So hmm.

First of all, we have to ask: Would the Bucks do this?

Yes, they would because Giannis would tell them to.

Second of all, why would Giannis tell them too?

Because trust me bro.

So we agree it’s all but guaranteed this trade will be going through. Good. Glad you’re with me. That leaves the question of Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green potentially going out in the deal as well.

The case for sending out Jimmy Butler is that he just kind of got there. Sure, he’s fine, but falling from six feet in the air onto your tailbone is one of those things that once it happens once, it just keeps happening more and more. It might be good to get out early. Plus, he’s not really had time to really ingratiate himself to San Francisco. Maybe fans would be like “Yeah. Whatever.”

The case for sending out Draymond Green, however, is far simpler. Draymond has been around the Bay Area for years. Four championships, multiple All-Stars, part of something called the “Death Lineup” which is wild to think about. It’s hard to believe there’s a Warriors fan who has not developed some deep associations with Draymond at this point.

Luckily, I imagine all of those associations are bad because Draymond is really annoying.

So in this trade the Warriors would not only save the trouble of managing picks and prospects by trading a bunch away, not only would you get Giannis, but a really annoying guy wouldn’t be there anymore. It’s like when a Chipotle with really suspect barbacoa shuts down and gets replaced with a Pancheros.

I don’t see who wouldn’t be happy with this. Maybe Bucks fans because they might have Draymond and no other reason. Outside of that, this seems like a win-win. We get a star off of one of those pesky small market teams and make the people who don’t seem to really like basketball all that much but still make money off of it very happy.

wait...