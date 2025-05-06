Draymond Green's advantage will likely be neutralized against Wolves

It’s safe to say Draymond Green has become one of the more controversial players this postseason — whether it’s arguing with referees or stirring tension between opponents. The Houston Rockets learned this the hard way, allowing Green to fully embrace his “villain” persona on the court.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, one of Green’s former teammates shared his thoughts on what to expect from him, both in play and in antics.

“Everybody knows that it’s just an ultra competitor, and we have them too,” said Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo before Game 1. “So it’s nothing we’re saying he’s going to do — we want him to compete… we’re ready.”

As a former teammate of Draymond Green, Donte DiVincenzo knows Green’s tricks to get under the opponent’s skin, but says the Wolves won’t shy away from engaging with the Warriors forward. “Everybody knows that’s the ultimate competitor, and we have them too” pic.twitter.com/yHgCdw68Wh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 6, 2025

Green and DiVincenzo were teammates during the Warriors’ 2022–23 season, advancing to the second round before losing to the Lakers in six games. DiVincenzo played just one season in Golden State before departing in free agency to join the New York Knicks — a move many felt the Warriors mishandled, given his strong potential as a sixth man.

DiVincenzo’s composed but pointed message to the Warriors isn’t surprising — not to fans, and likely not to Green himself. Known for his competitive edge, DiVincenzo hasn’t shied away from confrontation, whether stepping in during a scuffle with the Pacers or standing up to Ron Holland II after a heated moment with Naz Reid during the regular season.

Green, meanwhile, racked up four technical fouls and two flagrant fouls during the Rockets series alone. Many fans on social media have called for his suspension, citing repeated misconduct. According to league rules, a player receives a one-game suspension after seven technicals in the postseason.

Controversy further escalated when Green publicly criticized Dillon Brooks for refusing to shake hands after Game 7, calling him a “sucka” and claiming “nobody respects him.” The jab may have stemmed from Brooks’ admission that he was targeting Stephen Curry’s injured thumb throughout the series.

But the Timberwolves aren’t the type to be intimidated — far from it. After being heavily doubted in their series against the Lakers, they closed it out in five games, led by the firepower of Anthony Edwards. Now, they’re one step closer to returning to the Western Conference Finals.

DiVincenzo, like Green, is no stranger to big stages. A 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, he brings not just shooting and energy off the bench (11.7 points per game), but invaluable postseason experience at just 28 years old.

Draymond Green should stop asking how to rattle the Timberwolves — and start asking how he can contribute to what could be Stephen Curry’s final legitimate run at a title. DiVincenzo might be the first obstacle in that path.