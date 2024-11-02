Draymond Green wants back into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation
By Lior Lampert
Despite being without franchise icon Stephen Curry of late, the Golden State Warriors have remained dominant. While they've had the benefit of playing a depleted New Orleans Pelicans squad, posting consecutive double-digit victories is no easy feat in the NBA.
Golden State has taken a committee approach to filling Curry's scoring void. Nonetheless, the Warriors have continuously been able to hang their hat on the defensive end of the floor, thanks to 13-year veteran Draymond Green.
Green, an eight-time All-Defensive Team member and former Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), has been an anchor for the Warriors this season. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old feels he's not getting the respect he deserves, especially compared to some of his peers.
Recently speaking with reporters, Green emphasized his desire and belief that he should be in DPOY discussions — at the very least.
"I spent all summer listening to people talk about Chet [Holmgren] and [Victor] Wemby and what they’re doing defensively," Green stated (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater). "Don’t forget about Dray."
"I want to be in that [DPOY] conversation as well, and I think I've earned the right to at least be in the conversation," Green added.
Many have praised uncannily lanky defensive stalwarts like Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama since the offseason. And reasonably so, especially knowing neither player has done anything to remove themselves from being mentioned among the league's best defenders. Regardless, Green thinks he's done enough in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign to challenge them and is driven to continue doing so.
" ... every game, I'm coming out here motivated defensively," Green declared. The veteran big man is determined to receive First Team All-Defense honors for the first time since 2020-21. Moreover, he's eager to "put [himself] back in the Defensive Player of the Year category."
The Warriors allow the second-lowest opponent effective field goal percentage (46.5) and rank second in defensive efficiency (0.955). Furthermore, Golden State is the only team other than the Oklahoma City Thunder giving up less than 100 points per game (99.4). Green's been at the forefront of it all, averaging three combined nightly steals (1.2) and blocks (1.8).
Actions speak louder than words, and Green is backing up his comments on the court.