Warriors fallback options are dwindling with latest Jimmy Butler update
By Scott Rogust
The NBA trade deadline takes place this Thursday, Feb. 6, and teams are going all out to improve their rosters. On late Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic (and more) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis (plus more). Then, on Sunday evening, there was a three-team trade with De'Aaron Fox going to the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine heading to the Sacramento Kings.
These are gigantic trades, and yet, the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move. This is a team that was looking to add a star since the summer, and has yet to do so. This is a team that sits 11th in the Western Conference standings with an 24-24 record, as of this writing.
The Warriors did "seriously explore trade constructions" to land LaVine and Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein, but opted to explore other options on the market. However, the Warriors can now rule out another big name coming to the Bay Area — Jimmy Butler.
Jimmy Butler reportedly unwilling to sign contract extension with Warriors, thus ending trade pursuit
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Jimmy Butler told the Warriors that he's "unwilling to sign an extension" with them. So, for now, the Warriors trade talks with the Miami Heat "have ended for now."
While Windhorst does call the situation fluid, he says that Butler's focus is to end up with the Phoenix Suns. While Butler has a $52 million player option for the 2025-26 season, he is looking to bypass to hit free agency. And so far, he is willing to sign a long-term deal with the Suns.
Butler is currently on yet another suspension, this time due to leaving Miami's practice. This season, Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 30.6 minutes.
With the Warriors moving on from their pursuit of LaVine, who is now with the Kings, and Butler informing the team that he's not willing to sign a long-term deal with Golden State, it will be interesting to see where the team pivots to next. The Western Conference is tough and the landscape has shifted. Doncic is on the Lakers, Davis is on the Mavericks, Fox is on the Spurs, and LaVine is on the Kings.
With Stephen Curry under contract for one more season, will the Warriors add a superstar they've been searching for months to ensure they get into the playoffs and have a chance at winning another NBA title? The clock is ticking.