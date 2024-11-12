This controversial Warriors-Lakers trade would solidify LA's post-LeBron plans
By Luke Norris
While Jonathan Kuminga posted career highs in nearly every major statistical category a season ago, averaging 16.1 points per game on 52.9% shooting and adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks, the Golden State Warriors opted not to offer him the max extension he was seeking, thus making him a restricted free agent.
With reports that the two sides weren't even close to coming to an agreement, it's not surprising that Kuminga's name is often mentioned in trade rumors. Truth be told, that was the case even before the deadline to sign extensions passed on October 21.
And one of the wildest rumors this offseason was the Warriors sending him to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that would have sent LeBron James to Golden State, which was never going to happen.
That said, however, the Lakers are an interesting trade partner for Kuminga now. That all hinges, of course, on whether the Warriors are willing to part ways with him, given his recent production in his new role off the bench. But that could also work in Golden State's favor as his value continues to rise.
The deal we're proposing here would actually benefit both sides, as the Warriors can get something for Kuminga instead of losing him for nothing next summer, while the Lakers can set themselves up for life without LeBron.
Trade proposal sends Jonathan Kuminga to the Lakers; Warriors receive Rui Hachimura, more assets in return
lf you're wondering why Gary Payton II is included in this deal, it seems likely that the Warriors are going to get rid of him anyway, so we figured we'd just throw him in here. And given all the issues the Lakers are having with D'Angelo Russell, they might want to add a little depth at guard if things take a turn for the worse.
The Warriors are incredibly deep at guard at the moment, so it wouldn't be much of a loss.
If Golden State were to deal Kuminga to Los Angeles, the front office would have to insist that Rui Hachimura be included. While he isn't the natural scorer that Kuminga is, he's still a solid enough offensive weapon and is actually a better three-point shooter, boasting a career 37.5% clip from beyond the arc compared to Kuminga's 34.1% mark.
While Kuminga's raw athleticism can't be ignored, Hachimura is simply a bit more polished offensively. He's also a better rebounder and a more complete defender. And he's much, much cheaper than what Kuminga would be with an extension. Hachimura is currently making $17 million per season, while Kuminga was looking for about double that amount with his new contract.
In addition to acquiring Hachimura, the Warriors would also receive Christian Wood. It's worth noting, of course, that Wood has yet to play this season due to knee problems. But assuming those problems subside, he'd be a great addition to Steve Kerr's already deep roster. Golden State has the least amount of depth at power forward, so this would certainly help in that regard.
When healthy, Wood is fantastic and has twice finished in the top 10 of the Sixth Man of the Year voting, the most recent instance coming just two seasons ago as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Again, though, there are health concerns here.
A bit of a wild card in this deal is Jalen Hood-Schifino, whom the Lakers selected in the first round of the 2023 draft with the 17th overall pick. He's only had limited opportunities in the NBA, appearing in just 21 games as a rookie, but he thrived in the G League, averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 15 games. He also shot a solid 43.2% from the three-point line.
He's clearly not in the Lakers' long-term plans and has been completely mishandled, but he could do very well in Steve Kerr's system if given the chance.
Speaking of long-term plans, the Warriors would also receive the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick — top-10 protected, of course. Depending on how LA handles post-LeBron life, this could wind up being a very valuable asset.
Overall, this is a great trade for Golden State. With Stephen Curry only having a few years left, the Warriors aren't going to tear down and go through a full rebuild. Even taking Kuminga out of the mix, they've got a lot of solid young talent on the horizon. And adding a few more players who fit that mold and would work well with what the Warriors already do would keep them competitive in the twilight of Curry's career.
Warriors grade: A
There are significant benefits for the Lakers with this trade as well.
Sure, losing several players who've been key contributors on both ends of the floor is a risk. But no player in this trade has as much overall potential as Kuminga. Yes, the defense still leaves a bit to be desired at times. But with his massive wingspan, putting him next to Anthony Davis would be a nightmare for opposing offenses as he continues to improve.
The offense, of course, is already there for the most part. He runs the floor beautifully in transition, and his slashing ability is undeniable. Plus, his perimeter shooting is leaps and bounds above where it was a season ago and will only get better.
And this works both as a short-term and long-term option for the Lakers. Adding him to the mix alongside Davis, James, and Austin Reaves simply gives JJ Redick another strong scoring option. Plus, his ability to play multiple positions gives Redick the option to throw different looks at opposing defenses. And as he's still just 22, Kuminga will undoubtedly bring plenty of energy.
The fact that he's only 22 also makes him a long-term option that the Lakers can build around once LeBron is gone, which one would assume isn't far away. Davis, of course, will still be the centerpiece, but Kuminga would be a strong No. 2 as he continues to develop.