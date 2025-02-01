Warriors news: Curry closing in on milestone, Steph's stance on Butler, new trade target emerges
Coming off an impressive win on Wednesday over the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors couldn't keep their momentum going and saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night with a 130-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors struggled shooting the basketball, connecting on just 36-of-96 (37.5%) attempts from the floor, 16-of-44 shots (36.4%) from the three-point line, and 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) from the foul line.
Steph Curry had a particularly poor outing and didn't score his first point until hitting a jumper at the 7:38 mark of the second quarter. The 11-time All-Star ultimately ended his night with just 14 points, going 5-for-14 from the field and just 1-for-6 beyond the arc.
Andrew Wiggins, who tied Chris Mullin for seventh on the Warriors' all-time three-pointers made list with his 590th, led all Golden State starters with 17 points. Moses Moody also scored 17 off the bench.
Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring a game-high 31 points and adding 11 assists, while Kevin Durant put up 19 points and six rebounds against his former team.
With the loss, the Dubs dropped to 24-24 for the year and currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, trailing the Sacramento Kings (24-23) by a half-game for what would be the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Here's a look at some more news and notes surrounding the Warriors.
Steph Curry will soon become just the 26th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points
With 21 points in Wednesday night's win over Oklahoma City, Curry upped his regular-season career point total to 24,515, thus passing Ray Allen (24,505) for 27th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The feat looks even more impressive when you see that Allen reached his total in exactly 1,300 games, while Curry matched and surpassed that number in just 994.
With his 14-point effort against Phoenix on Friday night, Curry has now amassed 24,529 points. Obviously, the two-time NBA MVP is inching closer and closer to hitting the 25,000-point mark, and when he inevitably does, he'll be just the 26th member of this highly exclusive club of legends.
For Curry to reach the milestone this season, he'll need to average just 13.9 points over the Warriors' final 34 games.
Curry reportedly "has reservations" about Jimmy Butler joining the Warriors
For quite some time now, the Warriors have been the subject of countless trade rumors involving Jimmy Butler. And this was well before Butler's situation with the Miami Heat turned ugly.
From a personal standpoint, Golden State trading for the disgruntled superstar has never seemed like a good idea. From a basketball-only perspective, the Dubs would simply have to give up far too much to the Heat in return, and that doesn't make much sense given Butler's injury history.
Beyond that, he's simply not worth the headache, as he's clashed with teammates, coaches, or the front office everywhere he's been throughout his career, which is something the Warriors just don't need right now. And apparently, Curry and head coach Steve Kerr echo that sentiment.
In a recent report from Yahoo! Sports, senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor says Curry "has reservations about Butler's fit in the Warriors' locker room," adding that Kerr feels the same way. And those worries seem to stem from those checkered histories he has with every organization with which he's played, obviously including this ongoing situation with Pat Riley and the Heat.
So, while rumors will undoubtedly continue to swirl over the next week as we inch closer to the February 6 trade deadline, it seems the Warriors are out on Butler.
Golden State is said to be having "significant trade conversations" with the Chicago Bulls about Zach LaVine
Outside the Heat, another team Golden State has been linked to in trade rumors is the Chicago Bulls.
But while the vast majority of those rumors have involved Nikola Vučević, a recent report from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel suggests the Warriors have turned their attention to possibly acquiring Zach LaVine.
"The Bulls and Warriors have held significant trade conversations through the weeks, sources said, with the focus on LaVine and Nikola Vucevic,” Siegel wrote. "Although Vučević was the early favorite to be traded to Golden State, the focus has shifted to LaVine, who would instantly become the team’s No. 2 scoring option next to Curry."
Again, however, the issue will be what the Warriors would have to send to Chicago in return, as they don't seem keen on parting ways with either Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga, one of whom would likely need to be included in any deal Golden State makes.
So, like the rest of the world, we'll simply have to wait and see how things play out over the next week.