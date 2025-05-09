Warriors panic meter: Is Steph Curry Golden State's only answer for Timberwolves?

On their first night without Stephen Curry in the starting lineup, it took nearly five minutes for the Golden State Warriors to score their first points. An offense that lacked direction saw the Minnesota Timberwolves pack a heavy punch, tying the series 1-1.

Although many assumed Game 2 was a lost cause for Warriors fans, the problem wasn't just the offense but the lack of identity without Curry, who continues to rehab a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1. Head coach Steve Kerr played 11 different players in the first quarter and emptied his entire roster — 14 players — in the first half. This wasn't just concerning; it was a harsh lesson the team hoped they would never have to learn.

Panic Meter: 8

The Warriors were far from perfect in their Game 2 performance. Buddy Hield struggled under the pressure of becoming the primary scoring option, shooting just 5-14 from the field. Draymond Green, whose 18 points in Game 1 were nearly cut in half, managed only nine points on 3-10 shooting and 1-6 from three, while also picking up his fifth technical foul of the playoffs. On the positive side, Jonathan Kuminga finally got a chance to shine, scoring 18 points on 8-11 shooting.

Despite some bright spots, the Warriors desperately need support for the next three games. They are searching for answers in what could be Stephen Curry’s final chance at a championship. Just look at their performance with and without Steph on the court.

Warriors with Stephen Curry On-Off Court

Category On Off Minutes 281 151 Offensive Rating 115.7 92.6 Defensive Rating 112.0 105.2 Net Rating +3.7 -12.6

The disparity is glaring — the difference between the Warriors with Curry and without him is immense. There’s a reason Curry played 46 out of 48 minutes in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets. Kerr’s lack of trust in the supporting cast is one reason the team traded for Jimmy Butler at the deadline. But the playoffs are a different beast.

Although Curry played just 13 minutes before leaving Game 1, the Warriors still managed to hold their ground and secure a 1-0 series lead. But that was when everything clicked. Without Curry, the fear looms that the remaining lineup can’t carry the weight. As the series shifts back to the Bay Area for Game 3, the Chase Center will be packed with hopeful fans.

Curry will be there, but not on the court. If I were a Warriors fan, I’d be on my knees hoping that playoff Jimmy Butler shows up in this pivotal game.