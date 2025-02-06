Warriors projected lineup after Jimmy Buttler joins Golden State
After months of suspensions, fines, and off-court drama, the Miami Heat have officially traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the deal sends Andrew Wiggins and a protected first-round pick to Miami while Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson are heading to the Jazz and Pistons.
Jimmy Butler’s time in South Beach officially comes to a close after six and a half seasons, two NBA Finals appearances, and a lasting impact on the franchise. While his tenure was defined by elite two-way play and playoff dominance, his ongoing disputes with Heat president Pat Riley ultimately led to an inevitable split.
Butler departs Miami having averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals during his tenure. As part of the trade, he also signs a two-year, $120 million extension, keeping him in Golden State through the 2026-27 season.
With this move, Golden State takes a massive swing at returning to playoff contention. Butler slides in as a defensive anchor and secondary offensive weapon alongside Stephen Curry, filling a much-needed role in scoring and perimeter defense.
Projected Warriors starting lineup with Jimmy Butler
- PG: Stephen Curry
- SG: Buddy Hield
- SF: Jimmy Butler
- PF: Draymond Green
- C: Quentin Post
Butler essentially replaces Wiggins in the lineup, providing elite defense, leadership, and clutch playoff performances — a critical factor as Golden State fights for postseason positioning.
Warriors' offensive struggles get a boost
Golden State has struggled offensively outside of Curry, ranking 20th in scoring and fifth-worst in field goal percentage. Butler, despite his lower-than-usual scoring average (17.0 PPG this season), is shooting a career-high 54.0 percent from the field — a huge efficiency boost for a team lacking consistent shot creation.
Currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference, the Warriors are just 1.5 games out of the sixth seed. With over 30 games remaining, Butler’s defensive intensity, playmaking, and postseason experience could be the missing ingredient for Golden State’s playoff push.