Warriors seem to regret holding top prospect out of Paul George, Lauri Markkanen trades
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had sharp words for guard Brandin Podziemski following the team’s 119-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets, extending their losing streak to five games.
“He cannot be that guy. He can’t foul jump shooters,” Kerr said when asked about Podziemski’s performance. “I love Brandin. Hell of a player. Hell of a future. But I hope he watches this clip because he needs to hear it.”
Kerr’s comments underscore the team’s frustration with Podziemski, whose role has come under scrutiny this season.
Warriors appear to regret leaving Brandin Podziemski out of trade talks
The 21-year-old guard was notably left out of trade talks this offseason involving stars like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, who could have potentially elevated the Warriors to greater heights. While the organization hasn’t publicly explained why Podziemski wasn’t moved, the decision appears tied to their desire to build a post-Stephen Curry future.
Podziemski is currently serving as Curry’s backup, averaging 8.0 points and 3.5 assists in 24.2 minutes across 19 games, six of which he started. However, his efficiency has plummeted compared to his All-Rookie campaign. This season, he’s shooting just 39.0% from the field and a dismal 20.6% from beyond the arc, prompting Kerr to lean more heavily on Gary Payton II and Moses Moody for production off the bench.
The Warriors’ current struggles—sitting 9th in the Western Conference—raise questions about whether they should have traded Podziemski earlier in the offseason. His sophomore slump is in stark contrast to the promise he showed as a rookie.
Looking ahead, Golden State has a chance to make waves in the NBA Cup after clinching their group early. With a quarter-final matchup against the Houston Rockets looming, Podziemski has an opportunity to silence critics and prove his worth. A breakout performance could help the Warriors regain momentum—and perhaps reshape the narrative surrounding his future with the team.