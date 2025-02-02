Warriors certainly seem serious about Jimmy Butler despite Steph's protest
The Golden State Warriors are exactly .500 on the season and currently sit 11th in a competitive Western Conference.
On the surface, that is completely unacceptable. Stephen Curry remains an all-time great offensive weapon, and Draymond Green is still out there giving 110 percent on the defensive end. The Dubs are full of solid pieces and helmed by the most accomplished head coach of his generation in Steve Kerr. This team should, on paper, be better than 24-24.
And yet, this is pretty much what we expected from a Golden State team that has been trending toward mediocrity for a while. Steph just doesn't have much help, and Bob Myers' famed "two timelines" plan has flopped spectacularly. The Warriors added three lottery picks to the Steph and Draymond core under Myers' leadership — James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. Only one has inked a long-term second contract (Moody), one isn't even on the team anymore (Wiseman), and none are proven starting-caliber contributors for the future.
Golden State is stuck between a rock and a hard place, wanting to compete in Steph's waning years without recklessly mortgaging the future. Curry and Green both advised against a desperate trade, essentially at peace with the futility of the Dubs' current situation. That does not mean the front office will heed their advice, though.
Warriors appear truly interested in Jimmy Butler trade despite internal reservations
Golden State has emerged as a Jimmy Butler suitor in recent days. The Miami Heat are desperate to get the headstrong All-Star out of dodge, lowering their asking price and vowing to consummate a deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. We know Butler prefers Phoenix, but until a team comes forward to accept Bradley Beal (and Beal reciprocates that interest), the Suns are out of luck.
The Dubs attempted to add a star wing all summer, so it feels natural to go after Butler. That said, Curry and Kerr have expressed doubts behind the scenes, per Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor. There is concern about the locker room fit. One can't help but think of Draymond Green, whose own stubborn, combative personality might conflict with Butler's trademark volatility.
That said, despite multiple warnings from Steph and valid reasons for skepticism, the Dubs appear plenty interested in Butler. So much so, the Toronto Raptors are already stepping in to facilitate a potential three-team trade, per Marc Stein.
"The Raptors, though, have likewise been widely billed as a team eager to participate in a Butler trade if possible," he writes. "Amid a belief that the Golden State Warriors continue to weigh whether to commit fully to the pursuit of Butler — which would almost certainly require the Warriors to include Andrew Wiggins as a centerpiece of their trade package to sufficiently reach Butler's $48.8 million salary this season — there is an equally strong expectation that the Raptors would try to insert themselves into such a trade construction to acquire the Canadian Wiggins."
Miami does not want long-term contracts, so trading for Andrew Wiggins is a nonstarter... unless a third team, such as the Raptors, steps in to offer relief. Toronto could absorb Wiggins' salary for extra draft compensation while rerouting Bruce Brown's expiring $23 million contract to Miami. If Golden State rounds out the deal with enough draft picks or young talent, that should satisfy all involved parties.
This feels exceedingly possible, maybe even likely. Golden State has always been one of the most sensible Butler destinations on paper. His expiring contract, with a $52 million player option for next season, is a complicating factor, but Butler is good enough to raise the competitive ceiling of a Warriors team that is floating rather aimlessly right now.
It's a risk — everyone in the building seems to know it — but with the price is low, it's probably worth taking.