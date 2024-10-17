Warriors ought to be thrilled with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest admission
The Bucks are coming off a massive roller coaster ride from the previous season due to major changes to the head personnel and the roster. Similar to most teams around the league, the Bucks have made significant changes to demonstrate their unwavering trust in Antetokounmpo to carry the franchise.
For a shot to give Antetokounmpo another run for a title, seven-time All-Star Lillard was acquired by the Bucks before the season in return for two first-round pick trades, Jrue Holiday, and a 2029 first-round selection. Midway through the 2023 campaign, first-year coach Adrian Griffin was fired and replaced with Doc Rivers.
Despite what some may call an upgrade, the Bucks still suffered another first-round playoff loss for back-to-back seasons.
While speaking with the Athletic's Sam Amick, Antetokounmpo talked about the stakes heading into the season and jokingly asked a Bucks’ staff member, “If we don’t win this year, would you get fired?” In essence, indicating that if the Bucks don't win another title, someone might be shipped out.
"On a serious note, this is the job," Antetokounmpo said. "It's the profession that we're in. At any given moment, if you don't succeed, that might be it for us. It was the same way with the previous coaching staff and, the year before, the players before. If you don't do a good enough job, you're out."
Though his comments may come off as comical, there may be some truth underneath. If the Bucks can’t deliver with the recent hype surrounding the team with the additions of Lillard and Rivers, it’s possible that another shake-up could be near.
Could Giannis Antetokounmpo be headed to Golden State?
There is little concrete evidence to show that the Golden State Warriors could be Antetokounmpo's next destination. Still, there has been a brewing relationship with two-time MVP Stephen Curry.
Rumors began circulating about the pair teaming up during the 2022 season when Antetokounmpo and Curry publicly expressed their respect for each other’s game. Since then, the public has only seen small conversations between the two.
During a discussion with insider Tim Kawakami, Amick mentioned that the executive chairman of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob, has had dreams of Antetokounmpo coming to the Warriors for a very long time.
With Antetokounmpo signing a three-year, $186 million contract extension with the Bucks, Amick said it’s unlikely that the trade will occur, but it is worth monitoring.