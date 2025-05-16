Here's the underrated move that could get the Warriors back to contender status

Golden State ended their season with a whimper in the second round of the playoffs, after losing to Minnesota in five games. Following Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury in game 1 of that series, the Warriors didn’t win another game.

The dubs made a bold midseason move, bringing in Jimmy Butler from Miami, but in the end it was not enough. It’s obvious Golden State needs to do more this offseason, and there’s a rumor floating around about their interest in an underrated player that might fit the bill.

"I think the one name to keep an eye on regarding that center position is Brook Lopez," ESPN’s Bobby Marks said.

"The center market is thin. When you look at Myles Turner, you’re probably not going to afford him, so the next best big out there is Brook Lopez."

Brook Lopez would solve a lot of problems for the Warriors

Even at the age of 37, Lopez would still provide size and rim protection that they’ve lacked in the past few years. He also played in 80 games this season and averaged 13 points and nearly two blocks per game. Lopez even shot over 37 percent from behind the arc, which fits in with the Warriors.

Lopez could stand to grab a few more boards (5.0 per game) for a man who stands at 7-foot-1, but his other attributes make up for what he lacks. It was just a couple of years ago that Lopez finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Overall, Lopez would be a great addition for Golden State.

We know the Warriors need to do something if they plan on contending as Curry approaches the end of his career. He’s still as good as he’s ever been, but hasn’t had the right supporting cast of late. Butler makes a nice addition as that secondary scoring threat, but now the Warriors must focus on adding size up front if they want to play past May moving forward.