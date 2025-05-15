3 Warriors players who are as good as gone after playoff elimination by Timberwolves

It’s over — the Golden State Warriors’ hopes of advancing to the Western Conference Finals were crushed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the second round. A series that felt out of reach for Golden State after Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury in Game 1 ultimately exposed the supporting cast’s inability to step up when Steve Kerr needed them most.

For Minnesota, the championship dream remains alive as they await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets series. As for Curry and the Warriors, the offseason officially begins, bringing tough questions about the team’s future — and what might be Curry’s final chance at another NBA title.

With their big three of Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all under contract, the primary conversation now shifts to who stays and who goes. While some decisions are more obvious than others, it’s likely these three players won’t be wearing a Warriors jersey next season.

3) Kevon Looney

The 10-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Warriors, adding multiple championships to his resume and playing alongside some of the game’s greatest. But his time in Golden State has run its course.

At 29, Looney appeared in all 12 postseason games but averaged just 2.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 minutes per game — the lowest postseason averages of his career. Against the Timberwolves, he couldn’t keep pace with the likes of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid, failing to assert himself over younger, more agile big men.

Looney’s one-year contract from the 2024 offseason is set to expire, freeing up $8 million that could be used to bolster the backcourt. While his contributions were invaluable during past championship runs, his departure won’t significantly disrupt the rotation.

2) Gary Payton II

If it surprises you that Gary Payton II is already 32, you’re not alone. Since entering the league in 2016, Payton has had stints with four teams besides Golden State, but persistent injuries and a lack of consistent opportunities have limited his development. Known primarily for his defense, Payton never quite reached his potential as an all-around player.

During the postseason, Payton started several games but averaged just 4.6 points in 16.4 minutes, shooting a mere 33.3% from the field. Despite his defensive prowess, his offensive struggles were glaring, and even his hustle plays couldn’t offset his lack of scoring.

Payton has a player option this summer and might seek a new role elsewhere, hoping to find a better fit and more consistent minutes. A team looking for a defensive specialist could give him the opportunity he needs.

1) Jonathan Kuminga

The friction between Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr this season was palpable, almost rivaling the infamous tension between Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley. Unlike Butler, however, Kuminga never pushed for a trade. Despite injuries on the roster, Kerr frequently kept him on the bench, even during critical moments.

However, Curry’s hamstring injury in the second round forced Kerr’s hand, and Kuminga stepped up, averaging 20.8 points on 54.3% shooting and 41.2% from three. His offensive explosion proved that consistent playing time could make him a key contributor.

Nevertheless, the Warriors are likely to explore trade options. With Green and Butler entrenched as starting forwards, Kuminga’s role remains uncertain. A sign-and-trade deal could benefit both sides, allowing Kuminga to grow elsewhere while the Warriors receive assets in return.

Looking Ahead

Golden State needs to make moves that go beyond simply maintaining their roster. Change is essential if the Warriors want to maximize what could be Curry’s final push for a title. As the franchise contemplates the next steps, tough decisions await. Whether it’s veterans moving on or young talent being traded, the Warriors must choose wisely to stay competitive.