Was Jalen Milroe drafted? Alabama QB landing spots

No, Jalen Milroe was not drafted on Thursday night. Despite being in attendance for the big event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the former Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback is still available to be picked heading into day two of the 2025 NFL Draft. He, and pretty much everyone, knew this was probably going to be the case. Milroe is every bit a project as opposed to a prospect at this time.

Admittedly, I am quite bullish on what he could potentially become as an NFL quarterback. He has to get better throwing with any touch or accuracy, but he has an absolute howitzer, can run like a deer and seems to have a great head on his shoulders. Fortunately for him, there are a slew of teams that could make him a highly coveted second-round pick.

Milroe needs to go somewhere to a team that believes in him and his talent. In time, he may develop into the franchise quarterback many of us believe he can. Although you could plug him into certain packages right away as a rookie, everyone will know the plan is to run on those plays. If he can grow and develop in an NFL system, the sky is the limit for him.

Three teams feel the most likely to take Milroe in the second round on Friday.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are the team I think Milroe is the most likely to go to. They do not have a long-term solution at quarterback. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett came in to compete for the starting job with Deshaun Watson being out for the season on his total albatross of a contract. Cleveland could conceivably trade for Kirk Cousins in a deal with my Atlanta Falcons, but I feel quite dubious of that.

The biggest reason I think Milroe would make sense for the Browns is Browns GM Andrew Berry seems to be in love with all his traits. He said that he might be the fastest quarterback in the NFL, including Lamar Jackson of the rival Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland is in an interesting spot where they could develop Milroe, stash him or potentially let him play anyway.

This all could become a moot point if Cleveland selects Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders.

Los Angeles Rams

This is a bit of a shot in the dark, but I have long thought Milroe would be perfect for what Sean McVay may want out of his next starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford is their starting quarterback for now, but everything I have seen out of the Rams this offseason leads me to believe that either they are about to rebuild soon, or are at the very least reloading for one last hurrah.

It really comes down to whether McVay wants to be patient and see what his greatest quarterback project could turn into. This is a long-term play. They do have extra draft capital to make him a second-round pick after trading back with the Atlanta Falcons. Milroe may not see the field much in his first season if he were to go to a team like the Rams, but let's give him a few years.

While the Rams are not exactly a wild card to draft Milroe, they are probably my third choice for him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The other team to watch out for in the second round is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They diddn't take a quarterback on Thursday night, opting to go with Cam Heyward's eventual successor in Derrick Harmon out of Oregon at No. 21. Pittsburgh could conceivably take Milroe, but could also opt for Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers or maybe even Tyler Shough.

Given how ground-centric the offense is under Arthur Smith, Milroe could be the Ryan Tannehill he always dreamed of in Nashville. While I do not know how DK Metcalf and George Pickens will feel about Milroe's inconsistent nature of throwing with timing and precision, landing him would be a lot of fun. More importantly, I think Milroe fits the ethos of what makes so many players fit with the Steelers.

He reminds me of Kordell Stewart a bit, but taking him would be a way to run laps around Cleveland.