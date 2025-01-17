Washington Commanders 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
Expectations were fairly low for the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL season. If we're being completely honest, an impressive rookie season out of Jayden Daniels would've made their season a successful one alone. Fortunately for Commanders fans, they've gotten a whole lot more than that.
Daniels has not only been good for a rookie, but he looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His dual-threat ability has been on full display and has made him a treat to watch. He not only led the Commanders to the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed, but even won his playoff debut on the road in a game in which Washington was seen as underdogs.
Daniels and the Commanders hope to continue their Cinderella run into the Divisional Round and beyond. With that in mind, let's take a look at what's ahead for Washington.
Who will the Commanders play next?
As a No. 6 seed, Washington's path is going to be challenging if they want to make a run to the Super Bowl. They pulled off a road upset in the Wild Card Round, and their next matchup will also be on the road against the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions.
The Lions were, any way you slice it, one of the best teams in the NFL this past season. They had the best record in the NFC, led the NFL in points per game (33.2) and, despite a slew of injuries, allowed the seventh-fewest points per game (20.1). To put it simply, they're the NFC's No. 1 seed for a reason.
With how well Daniels played in Washington's playoff opener and how good he's been all season long, the Commanders can't be counted out completely, but the job at hand is beyond challenging knowing the dominant team Detroit has been for the past couple of years.
Commanders playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
As the lowest seed remaining, Washington would not play a home game in the playoffs. Assuming they continue to win, here's what you can expect as a playoff schedule for the Washington Commanders.
Date
Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Saturday, Jan. 18
8 p.m. ET
Divisional Round
Detroit Lions
FOX
Sunday, Jan. 26
3 p.m. ET
NFC Championship
TBD
FOX
Sunday, Feb. 9
6:30 p.m. ET
Super Bowl
AFC Champion
FOX
Beating the Lions will be an incredibly tough test for Washington, but the good news is, an argument can be made that things would lighten up after that. Their potential NFC Championship game opponents are a Philadelphia Eagles team they've beaten already and a Los Angeles Rams team that finished 2.0 games behind the Commanders record-wise.
The odds are stacked against them for a reason, but again, there's just something about this Commanders team that makes you unable to count them out. Daniels is electric, and luck has been on their side on more than one occasion. It'd be surprising to see them pull it off, but that's why we watch the games, right?