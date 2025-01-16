WBB Wraparound: Juju Watkins stuffs the stat sheet, ISU's streak ends and Serena Sundall's assist numbers shine
3 highlights from women's college basketball this week:
Juju Watkins scores 35 points against Penn State: Juju Watkins is having a great sophomore season at USC, and her team is currently ranked No. 4 in the country with their 16-1 record. In their game last week against Penn State, Watkins's stat line read 35 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks. She shot 13-of-15 from the field, 2-of-3 from distance, and played a team-high 31 minutes. USC won the game 95-73 over Penn State. Watkins is in a race for Player of the Year with Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, as both sophomores are having similarly great seasons. Both are eligible for the 2027 WNBA draft and still have two more college seasons left. USC has national championship aspirations for sure, and have a good chance of making it far in their first Big 10 conference tournament after joining this season.
Louisville upsets No. 17 Georgia Tech: Aren't upsets just the most exciting? Louisville is currently off the top 25 rankings but delivered current No. 17 Georgia Tech their second loss of the season. In a 69-60 win, Louisville's Tajianna Roberts scored 16 points with 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal playing 37 minutes in the game. Backing Roberts up was Ja'leah Williams with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, playing all 40 minutes. Georgia Tech's Kara Dunn certainly gave it all for her team scoring 18 points, 4 rebounds — but a big first half from Louisville made it so Georgia Tech couldn't recover in the second half. Louisville won the first quarter 18-3 and the second 19-10.
Iowa State 3-point streak broken: Maybe less of a highlight, but monumental nonetheless. After 945 consecutive games with at least one made 3-point shot, Iowa State's streak was broken over the weekend against Texas Tech. A streak lasting decades, Iowa State was still able to get the 71-58 win despite not making a 3-point shot. Emily Ryan of Iowa State also recorded her 900th career assist in that game as well, so as some streaks ended, there was still a lot to celebrate. Iowa State is now 13-6 as they continue Big 12 conference play.
2 games to watch this week:
No. 2 South Carolina vs No. 13 Oklahoma: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST
This one checks a few important boxes. First, something about Sunday afternoon hoops is just sacred. You get cozy on the couch, under a blanket, make some snacks. It just feels different. Not to mention it's two top-ranked teams playing each other. South Carolina has only lost one game this season, but the recent loss of Ashlyn Watkins means that their frontcourt is a little thinner than expected. On the other side of the court, you have a top post-player in Reagan Beers. It's definitely going to get a little interesting. For Oklahoma, a win against a team like South Carolina would do wonders for resume-building and ranking as we creep closer to March Madness.
No. 7 Texas vs No. 8 Maryland: Monday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. EST
If you want to talk about games with huge ranking implications, this game between No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Maryland is it. Texas boasts some of the best talent in the country with Madison Booker, Rori Harmon and more. They have the potential to do big things though, and are ranked No. 2 on Her Hoop Stats rankings. While the AP rankings are decided by votes, Her Hoop Stats compiles statistics such as offensive/defensive rating, margin averages, opponent points, opponent win percentages and more to calculate rankings. Maryland interestingly enough is No. 21 on that same ranking, but that doesn't mean they can't win over Texas. Maryland's top-scoring duo of Shyanne Sellers, Kaylene Smikle, and Bri McDaniel will have something to say about that, as they average 43.5 points per game collectively.
1 player to keep an eye on: Serena Sundell, Kansas State
Serena Sundall of No. 11 Kansas State has been steadily scoring for the Wildcats this season, but her assist numbers are what pop out. Currently ranked 10th on Her Hoop Stats player Win Share list, she leads all nine players ahead of her in assists at 7.6 per game. To be averaging 12.7 points per game and still having a Win Share number of 3.4 just shows how well Sundall can dish the basketball.
In Kansas State's latest game against BYU, Sundall collected 13 assists, matching her season record. She pretty regularly in double-digit assists and that 7.6 per game average is in the 100th percentile nationwide.
The 17-1 Kansas State Wildcats definitely depend on Sundall's playmaking prowess. They'll need it as they take on Iowa State, No. 10 TCU, and No. 24 Oklahoma State in the coming weeks.