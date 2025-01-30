WBB Wraparound: South Carolina wins over LSU, Ta'Niya Latson's superhero play and newly ranked teams
3 highlights in women's college basketball this week:
No. 2 South Carolina beats No. 5 LSU: In one of the most electric games of the college basketball season, it was South Carolina who took home the win against another top-5 opponent, LSU. This was the first loss this season for LSU, who now has a record of 20-1. The 19-1 Gamecocks won 66-56 at home against LSU, continuing their now 69-game winning streak in their home arena. As a result, LSU dropped to No.7 in the new rankings released Monday.
Joyce Edwards led South Carolina from the bench, scoring 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block. Sania Feagin scored 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. The big difference in this game came down to depth — LSU only scored 2 bench points while South Carolina scored 31 off the bench. Aneesah Morrow was LSU's top performer with 15 points, 16 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals for LSU.
As far as SEC play is concerned, LSU is now 5-1 in conference play while South Carolina is undefeated at 7-0. LSU still needs to play No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas, No. 12 Kentucky, and No. 22 Alabama as they head into a tough back-end of their conference schedule.
Ta'Niya Latson with the unbelievable play: Ta'Niya Latson has been on our radars for a while now, but she was the star of No. 25 Florida State's win over No. 15 North Carolina. At the time, Florida State was still unranked and North Carolina sat at No. 13.
Scoring 25 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal in the game, it was Latson's final bucket that made headlines. In a play that saw here pump-fake and cross two defenders, then break another two defenders to get the underhanded layup to fall into the basket, Latson looked like a superhero. That play would be an instant classic at any moment in the game, but the fact that this basket was the buzzer-beater to clinch Florida State's win and a place in the rankings made it all the sweeter. Florida State won 86-84 over North Carolina and was rewarded with a No. 25 ranking by Monday.
Florida State and Vanderbilt make rankings: Speaking of Florida State finally getting the ranking nod they deserve, another team was able to break into the rankings — No. 23 Vanderbilt, who has been on the edge of the top 25 several times over the season. Their young duo, Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre, have been putting Vanderbilt on the map. Finally, it was a ranked win over No. 19 Alabama, 66-64, that pushed them over the edge and into the top 25. Blakes scored 33 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals while Pierre had 12 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals, making 10 free throws and shooting 10-of-21 from the field, making three from beyond the arc.
2 games to watch this week:
No. 10 Duke vs. No.17 NC State: Monday, Feb. 4, 7:00 p.m. EST
In a top-25 battle, these two teams are incredibly intriguing. NC State is trying to replicate the run they went on last season, making it to the March Madness Final Four before losing to South Carolina. Duke on the other hand is a young team with a lot of potential. Freshman Toby Fournier is starting to find her stride as a Blue Devil, averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game off the bench. Her best game of the season was against Virginia Tech, when she scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, shooting 12-of-17 off the bench. It's great that she is getting the time to acclimate to NCAA play on a Duke team where she will continue to grow in importance for her team throughout her career. The 6-foot-2 forward out of Canada came in with a quickness and agility that makes her fast, but as she continues to grow in strength she will become that much more dominant.
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Ohio State: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 9:30 p.m. ET
A top-10 match-up is always something to circle in the calendar. As Big 10 teams continue to acclimate to the additions of USC and UCLA to the conference, the "LA trip" has become something of an omen in college basketball. UCLA has been dominant, but that just means they have a target on their backs now as teams throw their best at them in hopes of an upset. Ohio State will definitely do so by means of their suffocating defensive schemes. They often unleash a full-court press on their opponents, guarding them from inbound to the basket in a pressure that can force mistakes. One of the most memorable uses of this defense was in the 2023 NCAA Tournament when they were able to upset UConn in the Sweet Sixteen. If mixed correctly with a consistent offense, Ohio State has the ability to beat any team in the country.
1 player to keep and eye on: Mikalya Blakes
We've mentioned the freshman guard out of Vanderbilt many times, but Blakes is putting college basketball on notice. Everything from game-winners to leading upsets against higher-ranked opponents, Blakes is already a name to remember. Only a freshman, there is so much upside to what she could do in her remaining years of eligibility.
Blakes is averaging 21 points per game, helping Vanderbilt crack into the top 25. Her best game of the season came in her SEC debut when she scored 36 points against Georgia to help Vanderbilt win 108-82. She also shoots 45.5 percent from the field, a number that will only go up with experience.
She may end up becoming one of the most prominent shooting guards in the country over the next few seasons.