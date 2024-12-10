We are so back: Phillies fans get perfect pick-me-up with Garrett Crochet prediction
We know the Chicago White Sox want to trade Garrett Crochet. And, we know the Philadelphia Phillies want to trade for Garrett Crochet.
The question is, how bad does Philadelphia want the 25-year-old fireballer, whose team-friendly contract and long-term upside will drum up a competitive bidding war? The latest reporting from Matt Gelb of The Athletic appeared to pour cold water on the Phillies' chances.
"[The Phillies] have monitored a potential Garrett Crochet trade, although major-league sources indicated the Phillies and White Sox were a better fit in July than now. Talks were serious then. Chicago might find a better prospect package from another club this offseason."
Cue the loud groans and exaggerated eye rolls in Philly. Dave Dombrowski has a long track record of operating aggressively, but after a muted trade deadline in 2024, expectations are waning a bit. The Phillies never made a serious run at Juan Soto, who's now posted up in the division, and Philadelphia appears to be trending away from top free agents, such as Alex Bregman.
That brings us to a spot of Phillies optimism on this gloomy Monday. Not everybody is giving up on Philadelphia's pursuit of Crochet. MLB insider Bob Nightengale went on Foul Territory TV and dropped a bombshell prediction — that Crochet will, in fact, begin the 2025 campaign in a Phillies uniform.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Phillies predicted to win Garrett Crochet trade sweepstakes
Now, what is Bob Nightengale's track record with predictions? You know, we don't have to check that. He is, beyond all doubt, a plugged-in reporter with his finger on the pulse. Sure, he's built up something of a reputation for whiffing on bold takes like this, but Phillies fans can use the pick-me-up after the Juan Soto news. Let us have this.
Crochet would obviously have a profound impact on Philadelphia's World Series odds. Replacing your weakest link — Taijuan Walker — with a 25-year-old All-Star is the stuff dreams are made of. Crochet has his share of injury concerns, but he made 32 starts last season and finished strong, striking out 209 across 146 innings. He can touch triple digits with his fastball and miss bats with a hard-breaking cutter.
Philadelphia would have five All-Stars in the rotation between Crochet, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez — not to mention Matt Strahm, newcomer Jordan Romano, and any future bullpen reinforcements Dombrowski brings into the fold.
It's a compelling thought, no?
We can sit here and quibble with the allocation of resources, but doubling down on starting pitching almost never backfires. An elite rotation is a surefire ticket to contention, especially with a half-decent offense. Say what you will about Philadelphia's recent postseason track record, but that lineup can hit well enough to support a truly dominant rotation.
Crochet doesn't have October experience yet, but he'd be well-insulated in a deep Phillies bullpen, with Andrew Painter and others around to eat starts if Crochet's workload requires careful management. The Phillies also, notably, have the financial wherewithal to pay Crochet on his next contract. The ace is arbitration eligible in 2026 before hitting the open market. Philadelphia might be able to work out an extension ahead of time, setting up a viable Wheeler succession plan in the process.