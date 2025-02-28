West Ham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Leicester?

West Ham United built on their shock win over Arsenal by defeating Leicester City 2-0 at the London Stadium. The result moved the Hammers up to 15th in the Premier League.

As for Leicester, Ruud van Nistelrooy's side remains in the relegation zone with just a slim chance of survival.

West Ham–Leicester Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the West Ham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Alphonse Areola (GK): 7

Comfortably stopped Wilfred Ndidi's effort from range. Areola had little to do as Leicester sat back, but the goalkeeper came out to claim any crosses that came his way.

Jean-Clair Todibo (CB): 7

Defended well and even managed to get forward occasionally to contribute to West Ham's attacks.

Max Kilman (CB): 7

Marshalled West Ham's backline and kept an isolated Jamie Vardy out of the game.

Aaron Cresswell (CB): 8

An excellent performance from Cresswell, who played the ball into the box, which led to Tomas Soucek's giving West Ham the lead. Cresswell was underused by Julen Lopetegui but is getting a lot of minutes under Graham Potter.

Midfielders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RM): 7

Wan-Bissaka was solid and is always a threat on the right-hand side. Given the trouble he caused Arsenal, Leicester knew they had to try to stop him from putting crosses into the box.

Tomas Soucek (CM): 7

Soucek tapped in West Ham's opening goal of the night. The midfielder combined well with his teammates on his 30th birthday.

Edson Alvarez (CM): 7

Alvarez's defensive duties were not needed, as Leicester offered little going forward, allowing the Mexican play higher up the pitch. However, during the second half, he was replaced by the more attack-minded Carlos Soler.

James Ward-Prowse (CM): 8

Ward-Prowse has slotted back into West Ham's midfield well after being recalled from Nottingham Forest. His set pieces are always dangerous, and it was from his corner that the Hammers got their second goal.

Ollie Scarles (LM): 7

Starting his second game in a row, Scarles looked just as impressive. It helps the 19-year-old that he has the experienced Cresswell playing just behind him.

Forwards

Mohammed Kudus (CF): 7

Had a hand in West Ham's opening goal as he got a touch on Cresswell's ball in, but it was saved by Mads Hermansen. Luckily, Soucek was on hand to tap into an empty net.

Jarrod Bowen (CF): 8

Bowen forced the own-goal from Jannik Vestergaard. The captain was phenomenal up front and should have got some assists to his name. He played a nice through ball to substitute Evan Ferguson late on. However, the new signing took too long on the ball, and his effort was blocked.

Substitutes