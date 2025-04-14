The 2025 WNBA Draft is just around the corner. All the festivities will take place at The Shed in New York City at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, April 14.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is destined to be the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings, adding to the illustrious history of Huskies basketball in the WNBA. Head coach Geno Auriemma has run a factory for successful professional players, and Bueckers is expected to be the next in line.

Women's college basketball has been dominated by a select handful of programs over the last few decades, and to no surprise, those players go on to be high draft picks. With that in mind, let's take a look at which college program has the most total players selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

What college has had the most players selected No. 1 in the WNBA Draft?

School No. 1 Pick Selections UConn 5 Tennessee 2 Stanford 2 Notre Dame 2 South Carolina 2 12 Programs Tied 1

To nobody's surprise, the Huskies are at the top of yet another list concerning the history of women's basketball. Their last No. 1 pick was Breanna Stewart, who was selected by the Seattle Storm in 2016. Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird are the other four UConn players to be selected first overall.

Tennessee, Stanford, Notre Dame and South Carolina are the other blue bloods in women's college basketball, so it is expected to see these programs produced multiple No. 1 picks. Aliyah Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever in 2023, marking the last time a Gamecock was taken first.

Notre Dame's Jackie Young was chosen by the Las Vegas Aces first overall in 2019, and Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike was taken with the No. 1 pick in 2014 by the Connecticut Sun, marking the last time either of these programs had a player taken first.

Candace Parker is the last Volunteer taken first overall, as she was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008. Caitlin Clark was the most recent No. 1 pick, taken out of Iowa in the 2024 Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Bueckers will almost certainly become the sixth player in UConn program history to be the first overall pick, ending an eight-year drought, the longest in school history.