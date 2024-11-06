What do the first CFP rankings mean for LSU playoff chances?
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. And while it’s good to land anywhere in the top 15, there’s also a month of college football left.
That means a lot of things can happen. Some teams will play themselves out of playoff contention and others will sneak into the mix. One of those teams that could still land in is No. 13 ranked LSU.
The Tigers were given a gracious ranking in the first CFP ranking. That’s good for them because it means they have an easy path into the playoff by simply winning out. But it also means one mistake will effectively keep them out.
Here’s what Tuesday’s first CFP rankings means for the Tigers moving forward and if they can realistically get into the expanded, 12-team playoff.
The good thing is LSU now has sole control over how it gets into the College Football Playoff. If they win out, knocking out Alabama this week, even if they don’t make it to the SEC title game, they’ll be one of the 12 teams vying for a national championship.
They’d need some things to shake out of their control if they want to play for a title, but they shouldn’t need it. That also means, they can’t falter to Vanderbilt, who’s already got one upset on the season. And Florida could play the Tigers close too, especially if Billy Napier is playing for his job.
They have one of the easiest remaining schedules of any team in position to play for a national championship this season, so that’s in their favor as well.
LSU has little pressure to close out the season. They have one ranked opponent – a struggling Alabama team – and could get an at large bid into the playoff.
They also don’t have to rely on other teams to get in. As long as they win out, they’ll control their own fate. A loss to USC to start the season and No. 14 ranked Texas A&M kept them on the outside of the CFP bubble. But three more wins would certainly put them inside the bubble. All they have to do is close out the season with four-straight wins and the rest will take care of itself.