One of the most pleasant surprises of the year has been the play of the Washington Mystics. Last year they had only 14 wins on the year. Now they have already tied that mark. They have standout rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, both who were named All-stars.

They traded for tough guard Jacy Sheldon a few weeks ago from the Sun. This may be a signal they are looking to try and move up the standings to secure a postseason birth.

What do the Mystics have to do to make the postseason?

They are currently in 10th place in the standings. They are one game behind the Los Angeles Sparks and two behind the Seattle Storm, who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

They have 13 games to play and will need to push through and win several games and get some help to make the postseason.

The Mystics have two games against the Los Angeles Sparks coming up

What will be important for the Mystics is that either sweep or split both games against the Sparks if they hope for a shot at the postseason. They could also leap frog the Sparks and Storm in the standings if they take care of business and have a winning record against both the seventh and eighth place teams, the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever.

They have two games a piece between the two, and going 3-1 in that stretch could greatly improve their chances and possibly damage either Golden State or Indiana's. The youth of the roster could prove either a flaw or upside.

The upside could be, they may have fresh legs and ability to come together as a young team. The flaw could be them not having enough experience down the stretch.

In addition to games against team's that are in front of them, they have two games against the last place Sun. An experienced team will know they have to win both games to give them a bit more cushion in the final stretch.

However, if they overlook the Sun and lose both or split the games, it may show the Mystics are not ready for the moment to make the postseason.

Sonia Citron has been a surprising rookie who seems to be pushing Paige Bueckers for rookie of the year. Unlike last year, when Caitlin Clark was the clear-cut favorite and obvious winner, this season Citron's play has given Bueckers a run for her money.

If she and Iriafen are able to lead the Mystics to the playoffs, it may be even more of an impressive rookie campaign.