What does DRS mean in F1? Drag reduction system raises questions in Saudi Arabia

You know how in racing games like Mario Kart, you can hit certain parts of the track to get a speed boost? Formula 1 has its own version of that.

The drag reduction system (DRS) isn't a new advancement in F1, it has been around for over a decade. But the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and its high speed theatrics have reminded fans of just how odd the system can be.

A battle between Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in 2025 had shades of the 2022 version of the race where ultimately, two drivers were trying their best not to get ahead. Why? Because wanted to make sure they got the all-important DRS.

What is DRS?

The drag reduction system is simply a system where drivers, at certain points of the race track and only when near a car in front of them, allows them open their rear wing, increasing their speed.

When can drivers use DRS?

Drivers can only use DRS when four different factors are all in line at the same time:

1. A driver must be a second (or less) behind the car ahead.

2. The driver behind must be a second (or less) behind when they cross pre-determined DRS detection zones on the track

3. The race must not be on its first lap or on the first lap after a restart.

4. DRS isn't previously disabled due to wet conditions

If all factors have been achieved, the driver can press a button to open the rear wing in order to try and get by the car in front. It will close as a driver hits a braking zone.

What determines where DRS zones are?

DRS zones are on long, full acceleration zones where the cars get their best overtaking opportunities.

Cars are not meant to have DRS open while making big turns ... Jack Doohan found that out in Japan this year, where he took a heavy right at Suzuka's first turn and went into the wall hard.

Where DRS detection zones are varies, but they are usually at the beginning of a straight a few seconds before where the drivers can officially open the DRS.

Sometimes, DRS detection zones come before a braking zone instead of after.

What was happening between Norris and Hamilton during the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Before we talk about today's race, lets look back at 2022, where Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen basically played a game of chicken for the lead of the race.

The drivers slowing down, slamming the brakes, all because the DRS detection zone was before the final turn. (At 0:37 in the video you can see the line, here is the 2022 track map). So what the drivers were doing was trying to come across the line after the other so they would have the advantage going down the long front straight.

Now in 2025, we saw a similar situation (click to watch the sequence from 2:14), but with slightly different circumstances. This time the DRS detection zone was after the final turn. So setting up the approach to the straight was different, but the game was the same.

For multiple laps, Norris got by Hamilton before the final turn, but Hamilton got back by twice because he got the DRS advantage thanks to Norris' quick moves. Finally, Norris realized how he needed to hang back and wait in order to get the speed advantage -- which he did, and completed the move at last.

Why was DRS introduced?

As F1 cars got bigger and produced more and more dirty air, overtaking has become even harder. Even with DRS it is still tough.

But F1 has tried to offset the difficulty that comes from being a driver directly behind another car with DRS.

An example of this came in the final race of the non-DRS era, when championship contender Fernando Alonso spent several laps stuck behind Vitlay Petrov, racing in a much slower Renault. This ultimately cost him the title to Sebastian Vettel.

What's the future of DRS?

Well, there isn't one! DRS is set to be phased out in 2026 with the new regulations and cars. Instead, there will be "active aerodynamics" that will function similarly to DRS, but without the wing opening.

According to the FIA, the new cars' system "will allow for greater cornering speeds with one wing angle deployed. Lower drag and greater straight-line speed will be possible when the second angle is deployed."