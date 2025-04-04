What happened to Bournemouth?

The middle of February is the time for romance, and A.F.C Bournemouth was certainly feeling that way at the time. They'd lost just one of their last 15 matches, which was to champions-elect Liverpool. They were fifth in the table, holding what is likely the last Champions League spot. They were through to the quarters of the FA Cup, and they could even have a good chuckle at the idea of their manager Andoni Iraola taking a step or two down to take charge of Tottenham.

As David Lee Roth once asked (yes, I'm totally aware it was originally Ray Davies, but we pray at the church of DLR around here, thank you very much), "Where have all the good times gone?"

The Cherries haven't won since the day after Valentine's Day. They were meekly knocked out of the FA Cup at home by Manchester City, after taking the lead. They just lost to Ipswich at home. They've face-planted from fifth to 10th, six points behind Newcastle in that lusted-after fifth spot. They even managed to not beat Spurs, the ultimate whiff on a hanging curve that the Premier League has to offer these days, aside from Southampton. So what happened?

Bournemouth's problems are about more than just health

The big headline and easiest to grab is their injury list finally caught up to them. That streak they went on throughout the winter was done with a bevy of regulars on the shelf, and that those who filled in have buckled under the weight of minutes, or that those returning have taken some time to find their feet again. That could be, given the way Bournemouth play.

There's little question that Iraola demands a lot of his team. Bournemouth have the lowest PPDA (passes against per defensive action) in the league, meaning no one presses quite as furiously as they do. They also don't have a majority of the ball, having just 47 percent of possession on the season, so they're pressing more often than the teams with similar PPDAs as they do (Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton).

Looking a touch deeper, Bournemouth are fifth in the league in tackles in the attacking third per 90 minutes, and lead the league in tackles in midfield per 90 minutes. It's all-action, that's for sure. But the other teams averaging over eight tackles in midfield per 90 and over 2.5 in the attacking third (according to FBref.com), as Bournemouth do, are Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham. Not really exalted company. It's a lot of chasing, to be sure.

It's not hard to see Bournemouth's tackle-numbers starting to flag of late and peg that to some fatigue. Against Ipswich on Wednesday, they attempted 24 tackles. It was the same a few weeks ago when they drew at home to Brentford. It was only 16 when they went out of the FA Cup to City last Sunday. Back when they destroyed Newcastle at St. James's Park, that number was 33. When they obliterated Forest 5-0, it was 30. So they aren't getting about as much as they used to, or there's more waving as opponents go by.

But it isn't all about running around and tackling. Eventually, a team has to score. Bournemouth's goal and shot-creation has dried up some. When they were on that streak through the winter, Justin Kluivert was on a real heater. He's scored once since February 1st. Antoine Semenyo has two goals in that stretch, and just one assist. Dango Outtara, who was only moonlighting as a main forward thanks to the injuries, has about the same record the past two months.

Those dry-streaks could be chalked up to tiredness, if so inclined. Outtara has already played more minutes this season than he has in any other. Kluivert has played more minutes in the Premier League this season than ever, and the most he has in seven seasons. Semenyo as well has totaled more minutes than in any other season. Combined with the demands of Iraola's system, and gas tanks might be turning on red lights in the dashboard.

Throw in a couple Kepa clangers against Tottenham and City, and wonky results are going to follow. The fixture list didn't do too many favors, either. Wolves are a more useful outfit than the first time they saw them. Brighton are as well. They played Brentford away when Brentford couldn't lose at home, and then hosted them when they couldn't lose on the road. Them's the breaks. They also had the Fels Curse to carry.

There's still time for Bournemouth. Given how jumbled fifth-10th remains in the league, and they still play some fellow contenders for the Champions League spots, rocketing up the table again is still in their hands. Other games against Palace, United, and Leicester are certainly gettable. Whether they have enough fuel for that though is what will determine just how this season is remembered.