What is Amen Corner? The Masters’ most dangerous 3-hole stretch, explained

This legendary stretch has been the setting for some of the sport's most memorable moments and meltdowns over the years.

There's hardly a more legendary landmark in golf than Amen Corner, one of the most pivotal three-hole stretches across the sport. At Augusta National, it's home to some of the Masters most iconic moments, absolute meltdowns and unforgettable shots.

The undulation around the course is unnerving. But for four-straight days, holes 11, 12 and 13, the ones that make up Amen Corner, are daunting. They can either save your game or wreck your game, and if you’re lucky enough, you can make it through by doing just enough. Here’s everything you need to know about the most dangerous and lethal three-hole stretch in golf.

What is Amen Corner at the Masters?

Patrons watch along the 13th hole in Amen Corner. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Hole 11: White Dogwood, Par 4 (520 yards)

White Dogwood, Par 4 (520 yards) Hole 12: Golden Bell, Par 3 (155 yards)

Golden Bell, Par 3 (155 yards) Hole 13: Azalea, Par 5 (545 yards)

Amen Corner consists of the three-hole stretch including Hole 11, 12 and 13. It’s one of the most recognizable stretches in golf. The unique thing about Amen Corner is that all three holes have a water hazard. On the par 4 No. 11, there’s a pond left of the green that comes into play on your approach shot. On No. 12, players have to hit over Rae’s Creek to reach the green on a short par 3. And then there’s a tributary to Rae’s Creek that runs in front of the green on No. 13, a par 5.

Why is it called Amen Corner?

As perfect of a name as Amen Corner is, unfortunately that is not its official name. It’s a nickname of the deadly three-hole stretch originally used by Sports Illustrated’s Herbert Warren Wind in an article during the April 1958 Masters Tournament. Wind used it to describe Arnold Palmer’s play during that three-hole stretch. After that, it became its unofficial nickname.

Memorable Masters moments at Amen Corner

Jordan Spieth walks off the green with caddie Michael Greller | Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Jordan Spieth's epic meltdown: On Sunday at the 2016 Masters, Spieth was on the cusp of a second-straight green jacket, leading by five shots on the 10th tee. Then, he saw nothing but bogeys fill his card at Amen Corner. The worst of them being a quadruple bogey on No. 12 after hitting the ball into Rae’s Creek on consecutive shots. He went from a five-stroke lead going into the final nine holes to a three-stroke deficit. He finished runner-up.

Phil Mickelson’s miracle shot at the 2010 Masters: Phil Mickelson had a wayward shot land in the famous pine needles off the tee shot at No. 13. He could have gotten out of danger, played it safe and played the par 5 to make par. Instead, he hit the shot of his career with a 6-iron onto the green, six feet from the pin to get a birdie. It was a crisis averted that ultimately led to his third Masters win.

Tiger Woods sticks the No. 12 green in comeback: Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, Francisco Molinari and Tony Finau were all in contention for the 2019 Masters when they went into No. 12. Every single one of them went into the water off the par 3. Tiger Woods didn’t. He stuck it on the green, which ultimately became the shot that helped him seal his fifth green jacket, capping off a comeback of the ages.

Has there ever been a hole in one on No. 12 in Amen Corner?

The most recent hole-in-one at the Masters was in 2023 when Sepp Straka made one during a practice round. Unfortunately, that doesn’t count. It’s been decades since there’s been an official hole-in-one at No. 12. The last one was Curtis Strange back in 1988. He was one of three players to record an official one, including William Hyndman in 1959 and Claude Harmon in 1947.