What motorsports are on this week? When and how to watch the biggest races

The calendar turns to April this week, but it's not an incredibly packed slate for the week of March 31-April 6. Nevertheless, here is what to look forward to in the world of motorsports.

FORMULA 1

Fri., April 4 - Sun., April 6

Japanese Grand Prix

F1 is back on track for its third round of 2025 at one of its most legendary tracks.

FP1 and FP2 are on Friday, FP3 and qualifying are Saturday, and the Japanese Grand Prix is on Sunday (although depending on your time zone, the sessions might even be the day before that)

Fans in most countries can subscribe to F1TV to watch the sessions. Broadcast information across the world can be found here.

None of the major support series (F2, F3, F1 Academy) are part of the weekend schedule.

NASCAR Cup Series

Saturday, April 5 - Sun. April 6

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR makes its first of two trips to the Lady in Black this season this weekend. Brad Keselowski is the defending champ of the Darlington spring race.

Practice and qualifying take place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, airing on Amazon Prime Video.

The race goes green just after 3 p.m. ET, and U.S. fans can watch on FS1. International viewers can check for coverage here.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Saturday April 5

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

After a tumultuous previous outing at Martinsville, NASCAR's second-tier series also returns to Darlington.

Practice and qualifying get going at 10 a.m. ET on the CW app, and coverage for the 200-mile race begins on the CW at 3 p.m.

The race itself won't be viewable live on the CW app, which many fans have had complaints about toward the new broadcast partner.

European Le Mans Series

Fri. April 4 - Sun. April 6

4 Hours of Barcelona

In a quiet-ish week in racing, here's a bonus option for your weekend.

The European Le Mans Series kicks off its 2025 campaign from the Circuit de Catalunya. Practice is on Friday, qualifying Saturday and the race is Sunday.

Fans of the F1, IMSA and IndyCar universe will find some familiar names on the entry list: Pietro and Enzo Fittipaldi, Jamie Chadwick, Théo Pourchaire, Sérgio Sette Câmara, Luca Ghiotto and Tom Blomqvist, among others.

The race starts at noon local time, meaning a 6 a.m. start in the eastern U.S. Broadcast information can be found here.

Next week (4/7-13): F1 is in Bahrain, NASCAR's three big series are at Bristol, IndyCar returns at Long Beach, Formula E debuts at Homestead-Miami, IMSA runs the Acura GP of Long Beach and MotoGP is in Qatar.