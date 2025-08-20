After months of rumors, we finally know exactly when and where NASCAR's three national series will be heading in 2026.
The slates for the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) and Craftsman Truck Series don't have a huge amount of additions that we didn't already know about. So what will be new for 2026?
What we already knew: San Diego and finale at Homestead-Miami
Already announced was the debut of a new street circuit at San Diego's Naval Base Coronado on June 19-21.
The course layout has not yet been announced, but we do know that all three major circuits will race there in what will be back-to-back weekends at California road courses for Cup and the O'Reilly series.
Also previously announced was the welcome change of the finale from Phoenix to Homestead-Miami. The popular oval hosted the championship race up until 2019 and played hosted to many iconic playoff moments.
All three series will be there November 6-8.
All-Star weekend ... in Delaware? And a points race for North Wilkesboro
After North Wilkesboro's reemergence to host the All-Star Race for the last three years, the short track will now get a points race for the Cup Series. NASCAR's top series will race for points at the venue for the first time since 1996 on Sunday, July 19. The Truck Series will join them.
But with that race off of All-Star Weekend, that means a new track needed to step in. In what seems to be an odd decision, that track will be Dover.
The one-mile oval in Delaware was once a pretty popular track, but racing has not been exciting there in recent years. The track also does not have lights, meaning the tradition of running the feature race at night doesn't appear that it will carry on.
Mexico and Chicago out, but Illinois still gets a race
As was previously known, the Chicago Street Race is off the schedule for 2026, although NASCAR has left the door open to come back in 2027. But racing will still happen for fans in that market, just an hour down the road at Chicagoland Speedway.
The 1.5-mile oval in Joliet hosted NASCAR from 2001-2019, but hasn't been back since. The race will directly replace the Chicago Street Race date on July 4-5. The O'Reilly Series will join Cup there that weekend.
And after a historic trip to Mexico City in 2025, NASCAR won't return next season. Reports say next year's World Cup in North America played a role in deciding to shift toward a 2027 return.
Upstate New York in May?
Perhaps the oddest date shift comes via Watkins Glen. The road course will move from a summer date to Mother's Day weekend in 2026. All three national series will visit May 8-10.
On that same weekend in 2025, Watkins Glen had high temps as low as the upper-40s to low-50s.
Two off weeks for Cup teams
38 events over the course of a season has to be absolutely back-breaking for teams.
So for 2026, the Cup series will get an additional week off. The series will be off for the weekends of April 5 and August 2.
Trucks team up with IndyCar and other changes for O'Reilly, Craftsman Truck Series
A huge new add that seemingly came out of nowhere for 2026 is that the Truck Series will take on the St. Petersburg street course in Florida. The Feb. 28 race will match up with when IndyCar opens their season the next day.
The 1.8-mile street circuit has played host to a long list of support races on IndyCar's opening weekend, but never NASCAR. For the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity), Portland International Raceway drops off the schedule in favor of a second Darlington date.
And for the Trucks, Pocono and Vegas fall off the schedule for the new races in San Diego and St. Petersburg, along with the series first visit to Dover since 2020.
2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
BOLD = New date/track
* = non-points race
Date
Track
Broadcast
Notes on changes
Sun. Feb. 1
Clash at Bowman Gray*
FOX
Sun. Feb. 15
Daytona 500
FOX
Sun. Feb. 22
Atlanta (EchoPark)
FOX
Sun. March 1
Circuit of the Americas
FOX
Sun. March 8
Phoenix
FOX
Sun. March 15
Vegas
FOX
Sun. March 22
Darlington
FOX
Flips order with Martinsville
Sun. March 29
Martinsville
FOX
Flips order with Darlington
Sun. April 12
Bristol
FOX
Sun. April 19
Kansas
FOX
Earlier date in '26 ('25: May 11)
Sun. April 26
Talladega
FOX
Sun. May 3
Texas
FOX
Sun. May 10
Watkins Glen
FOX
Earlier date in '26 ('25: Aug. 10)
Sun. May 17
All-Star @ Dover*
FOX
New venue, no points race @ Dover in '26
Sun. May 24
Charlotte
Prime
Sun. May 31
Nashville
Prime
Sun. June 7
Michigan
Prime
Sun. June 14
Pocono
Prime
Pushes up one week from '25
Sun. June 21
San Diego
Prime
Course debut
Sun. June 28
Sonoma
TNT
Pushes up 2 weeks from '25
Sun. July 5
Chicagoland
TNT
First race since 2019
Sun. July 12
Atlanta (EchoPark)
TNT
Pushes back 2 weeks from '25, no longer on a Sat.
Sun. July 19
North Wilkesboro
TNT
First points race since 1996
Sun. July 26
Indianapolis
TNT
Sun. Aug. 9
Iowa
NBC Sports
Pushes back one week from '25
Sat. Aug. 15
Richmond
NBC Sports
Sun. Aug. 23
New Hampshire
NBC Sports
Earlier date in '26 ('25: Sept. 21)
Sat. Aug. 29
Daytona (Regular season finale)
NBC Sports
Sun. Sept. 6
Darlington
NBC Sports
Sun. Sept. 13
World Wide Technology (St. Louis)
NBC Sports
Sat. Sept. 19
Bristol
NBC Sports
Sun. Sept. 27
Kansas
NBC Sports
Moves up to start Round of 12 in '26 (second R12 track in '25)
Sun. Oct. 4
Vegas
NBC Sports
Moves to 2nd Round of 12 track in '26 (first Round of 8 track in '25)
Sun. Oct. 11
Charlotte ROVAL
NBC Sports
Sun. Oct. 18
Phoenix
NBC Sports
Moves to Round of 8 in '26 ('25: Finale)
Sun. Oct. 25
Talladega
NBC Sports
Sun. Nov. 1
Martinsville
NBC Sports
Sun. Nov. 8
Homestead-Miami
NBC Sports
Moves from March to November
2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) Schedule
BOLD = New date/track
All races air on The CW
Date
Track
Notes on changes
Sat. Feb. 14
Daytona
Sat. Feb. 21
Atlanta (EchoPark)
Sat. Feb. 28
Circuit of the Americas
Sat. March 7
Phoenix
Sat. March 14
Vegas
Sat. March 21
Darlington
Flips order w/ Martinsville
Sat. March 28
Martinsville
Flips order w/ Darlington
Sat. April 4
Rockingham
Flips order w/ Bristol (race is during Cup off-week)
Sat. April 11
Bristol
Flips order w/ Rockingham
Sat. April 18
Kansas
New date ('25: Sept. 27)
Sat. April 25
Talladega
Sat. May 2
Texas
Sat. May 9
Watkins Glen
New date ('25: Aug. 9)
Sat. May 16
Dover
New date ('25: July 19)
Sat. May 23
Charlotte
Sat. May 30
Nashville
Sat. June 13
Pocono
Pushes up one week from '25
Sat. June 20
San Diego
Course debut
Sat. June 27
Sonoma
Pushes up 2 weeks from '25
Sat. July 4
Chicagoland
First race since 2019
Sat. July 11
Atlanta (EchoPark)
Pushes back 2 weeks from '25
Sat. July 25
Indianapolis
Sat. Aug, 8
Iowa
Pushes back 1 week from '25
Fri. Aug. 28
Daytona
Sat. Sept. 5
Darlington
New date (only 1 race in '25)
Sat. Sept. 12
World Wide Technology (Regular season finale)
Fri. Sept. 18
Bristol
Sat. Oct. 3
Vegas
Pushes up to Round of 12 (Round of 8 in '25)
Sat. Oct. 10
Charlotte ROVAL
Sat. Oct. 17
Phoenix
Pushes up to Round of 8 (Finale in '25)
Sat. Oct. 24
Talladega
Sat. Oct. 31
Martinsville
Sat. Nov. 7
Homestead-Miami
New finale race (March in '24)
2026 Craftsman Truck Series Schedule
BOLD = New track or new/different date
All races air on FOX Sports
Date
Track
Notes on changes
Fri. Feb. 13
Daytona
Sat. Feb. 21
Atlana (EchoPark)
Sat. Feb. 28
St. Petersburg
Track debut, replaces Vegas
Fri. March 20
Darlington
New date ('25: Aug. 30)
Fri. April 3
Rockingham
Flips order w/ Bristol
Fri. April 10
Bristol
Flips order w/ Rockingham
Fri. May 1
Texas
Fri. May 8
Watkins Glen
New date ('25: Aug. 8)
Fri. May 15
Dover
First race since 2020
Fri. May 22
Charlotte
Fri. May 29
Nashville
Sat. June 6
Michigan
Fri. June 19
San Diego
Course debut
Sat. July 11
Lime Rock
Pushes back 2 weeks from '25
Sat. July 18
North Wilkesboro
New date ('25: May 17)
Fri. July 24
Indianapolis Raceway Park
Fri. Aug. 14
Richmond
Sat. Aug. 22
New Hampshire (Regular season finale)
New date ('25: Sept. 20)
Thurs. Sept. 17
Bristol
Moves to playoff opener ('25: Round 2)
Sat. Sept. 26
Kansas
New date ('25: May 10)
Fri. Oct. 9
Charlotte ROVAL
Fri. Oct. 16
Phoenix
New date ('25: Finale)
Fri. Oct. 23
Talladega
Fri. Oct. 30
Martinsville
Fri. Nov. 6
Homestead-Miami
New date ('25: March 21)