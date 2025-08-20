Fansided

What’s new on the 2026 NASCAR schedule? New All-Star venue, NY in May and new street circuits

Read on to see the full 2026 schedules for the Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Trucks Series.
After months of rumors, we finally know exactly when and where NASCAR's three national series will be heading in 2026.

The slates for the Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) and Craftsman Truck Series don't have a huge amount of additions that we didn't already know about. So what will be new for 2026?

What we already knew: San Diego and finale at Homestead-Miami

Already announced was the debut of a new street circuit at San Diego's Naval Base Coronado on June 19-21.

The course layout has not yet been announced, but we do know that all three major circuits will race there in what will be back-to-back weekends at California road courses for Cup and the O'Reilly series.

Also previously announced was the welcome change of the finale from Phoenix to Homestead-Miami. The popular oval hosted the championship race up until 2019 and played hosted to many iconic playoff moments.

All three series will be there November 6-8.

All-Star weekend ... in Delaware? And a points race for North Wilkesboro

After North Wilkesboro's reemergence to host the All-Star Race for the last three years, the short track will now get a points race for the Cup Series. NASCAR's top series will race for points at the venue for the first time since 1996 on Sunday, July 19. The Truck Series will join them.

But with that race off of All-Star Weekend, that means a new track needed to step in. In what seems to be an odd decision, that track will be Dover.

The one-mile oval in Delaware was once a pretty popular track, but racing has not been exciting there in recent years. The track also does not have lights, meaning the tradition of running the feature race at night doesn't appear that it will carry on.

Mexico and Chicago out, but Illinois still gets a race

As was previously known, the Chicago Street Race is off the schedule for 2026, although NASCAR has left the door open to come back in 2027. But racing will still happen for fans in that market, just an hour down the road at Chicagoland Speedway.

The 1.5-mile oval in Joliet hosted NASCAR from 2001-2019, but hasn't been back since. The race will directly replace the Chicago Street Race date on July 4-5. The O'Reilly Series will join Cup there that weekend.

And after a historic trip to Mexico City in 2025, NASCAR won't return next season. Reports say next year's World Cup in North America played a role in deciding to shift toward a 2027 return.

Upstate New York in May?

Perhaps the oddest date shift comes via Watkins Glen. The road course will move from a summer date to Mother's Day weekend in 2026. All three national series will visit May 8-10.

On that same weekend in 2025, Watkins Glen had high temps as low as the upper-40s to low-50s.

Two off weeks for Cup teams

38 events over the course of a season has to be absolutely back-breaking for teams.

So for 2026, the Cup series will get an additional week off. The series will be off for the weekends of April 5 and August 2.

Trucks team up with IndyCar and other changes for O'Reilly, Craftsman Truck Series

A huge new add that seemingly came out of nowhere for 2026 is that the Truck Series will take on the St. Petersburg street course in Florida. The Feb. 28 race will match up with when IndyCar opens their season the next day.

The 1.8-mile street circuit has played host to a long list of support races on IndyCar's opening weekend, but never NASCAR. For the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity), Portland International Raceway drops off the schedule in favor of a second Darlington date.

And for the Trucks, Pocono and Vegas fall off the schedule for the new races in San Diego and St. Petersburg, along with the series first visit to Dover since 2020.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

BOLD = New date/track
* = non-points race

Date

Track

Broadcast

Notes on changes

Sun. Feb. 1

Clash at Bowman Gray*

FOX

Sun. Feb. 15

Daytona 500

FOX

Sun. Feb. 22

Atlanta (EchoPark)

FOX

Sun. March 1

Circuit of the Americas

FOX

Sun. March 8

Phoenix

FOX

Sun. March 15

Vegas

FOX

Sun. March 22

Darlington

FOX

Flips order with Martinsville

Sun. March 29

Martinsville

FOX

Flips order with Darlington

Sun. April 12

Bristol

FOX

Sun. April 19

Kansas

FOX

Earlier date in '26 ('25: May 11)

Sun. April 26

Talladega

FOX

Sun. May 3

Texas

FOX

Sun. May 10

Watkins Glen

FOX

Earlier date in '26 ('25: Aug. 10)

Sun. May 17

All-Star @ Dover*

FOX

New venue, no points race @ Dover in '26

Sun. May 24

Charlotte

Prime

Sun. May 31

Nashville

Prime

Sun. June 7

Michigan

Prime

Sun. June 14

Pocono

Prime

Pushes up one week from '25

Sun. June 21

San Diego

Prime

Course debut

Sun. June 28

Sonoma

TNT

Pushes up 2 weeks from '25

Sun. July 5

Chicagoland

TNT

First race since 2019

Sun. July 12

Atlanta (EchoPark)

TNT

Pushes back 2 weeks from '25, no longer on a Sat.

Sun. July 19

North Wilkesboro

TNT

First points race since 1996

Sun. July 26

Indianapolis

TNT

Sun. Aug. 9

Iowa

NBC Sports

Pushes back one week from '25

Sat. Aug. 15

Richmond

NBC Sports

Sun. Aug. 23

New Hampshire

NBC Sports

Earlier date in '26 ('25: Sept. 21)

Sat. Aug. 29

Daytona (Regular season finale)

NBC Sports

Sun. Sept. 6

Darlington

NBC Sports

Sun. Sept. 13

World Wide Technology (St. Louis)

NBC Sports

Sat. Sept. 19

Bristol

NBC Sports

Sun. Sept. 27

Kansas

NBC Sports

Moves up to start Round of 12 in '26 (second R12 track in '25)

Sun. Oct. 4

Vegas

NBC Sports

Moves to 2nd Round of 12 track in '26 (first Round of 8 track in '25)

Sun. Oct. 11

Charlotte ROVAL

NBC Sports

Sun. Oct. 18

Phoenix

NBC Sports

Moves to Round of 8 in '26 ('25: Finale)

Sun. Oct. 25

Talladega

NBC Sports

Sun. Nov. 1

Martinsville

NBC Sports

Sun. Nov. 8

Homestead-Miami

NBC Sports

Moves from March to November

2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) Schedule

BOLD = New date/track
All races air on The CW

Date

Track

Notes on changes

Sat. Feb. 14

Daytona

Sat. Feb. 21

Atlanta (EchoPark)

Sat. Feb. 28

Circuit of the Americas

Sat. March 7

Phoenix

Sat. March 14

Vegas

Sat. March 21

Darlington

Flips order w/ Martinsville

Sat. March 28

Martinsville

Flips order w/ Darlington

Sat. April 4

Rockingham

Flips order w/ Bristol (race is during Cup off-week)

Sat. April 11

Bristol

Flips order w/ Rockingham

Sat. April 18

Kansas

New date ('25: Sept. 27)

Sat. April 25

Talladega

Sat. May 2

Texas

Sat. May 9

Watkins Glen

New date ('25: Aug. 9)

Sat. May 16

Dover

New date ('25: July 19)

Sat. May 23

Charlotte

Sat. May 30

Nashville

Sat. June 13

Pocono

Pushes up one week from '25

Sat. June 20

San Diego

Course debut

Sat. June 27

Sonoma

Pushes up 2 weeks from '25

Sat. July 4

Chicagoland

First race since 2019

Sat. July 11

Atlanta (EchoPark)

Pushes back 2 weeks from '25

Sat. July 25

Indianapolis

Sat. Aug, 8

Iowa

Pushes back 1 week from '25

Fri. Aug. 28

Daytona

Sat. Sept. 5

Darlington

New date (only 1 race in '25)

Sat. Sept. 12

World Wide Technology (Regular season finale)

Fri. Sept. 18

Bristol

Sat. Oct. 3

Vegas

Pushes up to Round of 12 (Round of 8 in '25)

Sat. Oct. 10

Charlotte ROVAL

Sat. Oct. 17

Phoenix

Pushes up to Round of 8 (Finale in '25)

Sat. Oct. 24

Talladega

Sat. Oct. 31

Martinsville

Sat. Nov. 7

Homestead-Miami

New finale race (March in '24)

2026 Craftsman Truck Series Schedule

BOLD = New track or new/different date
All races air on FOX Sports

Date

Track

Notes on changes

Fri. Feb. 13

Daytona

Sat. Feb. 21

Atlana (EchoPark)

Sat. Feb. 28

St. Petersburg

Track debut, replaces Vegas

Fri. March 20

Darlington

New date ('25: Aug. 30)

Fri. April 3

Rockingham

Flips order w/ Bristol

Fri. April 10

Bristol

Flips order w/ Rockingham

Fri. May 1

Texas

Fri. May 8

Watkins Glen

New date ('25: Aug. 8)

Fri. May 15

Dover

First race since 2020

Fri. May 22

Charlotte

Fri. May 29

Nashville

Sat. June 6

Michigan

Fri. June 19

San Diego

Course debut

Sat. July 11

Lime Rock

Pushes back 2 weeks from '25

Sat. July 18

North Wilkesboro

New date ('25: May 17)

Fri. July 24

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Fri. Aug. 14

Richmond

Sat. Aug. 22

New Hampshire (Regular season finale)

New date ('25: Sept. 20)

Thurs. Sept. 17

Bristol

Moves to playoff opener ('25: Round 2)

Sat. Sept. 26

Kansas

New date ('25: May 10)

Fri. Oct. 9

Charlotte ROVAL

Fri. Oct. 16

Phoenix

New date ('25: Finale)

Fri. Oct. 23

Talladega

Fri. Oct. 30

Martinsville

Fri. Nov. 6

Homestead-Miami

New date ('25: March 21)

