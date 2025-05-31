What the Seahawks didn’t say about Jalen Milroe says everything

The Seattle Seahawks are loving their third-round pick, former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. Seahawks GM John Schneider spoke highly of Milroe’s athleticism recently, highlighting his running ability in particular. He mentioned Milroe had runs of 50, 60 and even 70 yards during OTAs, eclipsing 20 mph on at least one of those. Tell us something we don’t know.

We know the type of athlete Milroe was; that’s largely why he was drafted as high as he was. But the fact that Schneider didn’t talk at all in this brief excerpt about his throwing ability is a staunch reminder that Milroe still isn’t an elite passer. Who knows, maybe Schneider just tipped his hand about how they plan on using Milroe throughout his rookie season.

Milroe was heavily criticized for his lack of accuracy, both in college and at the Senior Bowl. He has the arm strength, but showed throughout his last year at Alabama that he’s very inconsistent. He cost the Crimson Tide a shot at a national championship against Oklahoma, throwing three interceptions in a disastrous loss.

He’s the type of quarterback that’s not going to win you a game with his arm. He relies on his athletic ability to dictate things. That’s not a bad thing, per se, but it won’t translate well in the NFL unless he cleans some things up.

The Seattle Seahawks might have tipped their cap to how they plan on using Jalen Milroe this season

Seattle not referencing Milroe’s throwing, which was his biggest weakness in college and the pre-draft process, means they might have just alerted everyone to how they plan on using him this season. It was a long shot for him to see the field anyway with Sam Darnold as the shiny new toy under center.

When Milroe does take the field, it will either be in garbage time or as a gadget player, which should be to no one's surprise. The funny thing is that, if they try to pass with Milroe, no one will be nervous. OK, that was a joke, but the point still stands: Milroe will be a gadget player.

They will probably throw some screen plays or quarterback draws with him. I imagine something similar to how Steve Sarkisian used Arch Manning or Arthur Smith used Justin Fields with the Steelers last year. That’s at least the plan in the short term.

Maybe Milroe can develop enough to go through the Geno Smith route and eventually become a starter down the line. But as long as Darnold is around Seattle, Milroe will do nothing more than tip defenses to a possible trick play. Schneider all but confirmed that, raving about his athletic ability and ignoring his passing ability.