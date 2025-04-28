Jalen Milroe’s pre-draft interviews told a very different story than Shedeur Sanders'

Sometimes, getting drafted in the NFL after the first round on Day 1 might not be about the best player available and taking everything into account. That might have been why Jalen Milroe was selected well before Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft. There’s no question that Sanders is the more talented quarterback.

Yet, where Milroe might have lacked in talent, he made up for in the interview process. Sanders was described as arrogant during his interviews, Milroe was the exact opposite. While Sanders decided to forego Senior Day and the NFL scouting combine, aside from Colorado’s Pro Day, Milroe let it be known he knows he’s not as good, but is willing to put in the work.

These are two very different situations in the same draft. Sanders has essentially been given the red carpet to the NFL and he showed he maybe didn’t have to work as hard to get where he is. Taking nothing away from him, but he got to Power 5 because of his dad. He was considered a top pick in the draft at one point because he’s the son of a Hall of Famer.

Sanders still had to prove he is a talented football player. But instead of showing that at every chance he got, he took the “arrogant” route and tried to let his game speak for itself. That backfired and caused his draft experience to tailspin.

Shedeur Sanders struggling in pre-draft interviews shows he’s a long way from being a starting quarterback in NFL

You could peruse social media to find any video you want of Sanders and criticize his pre-draft process. And honestly if he wasn’t going to participate in any of the workouts or drills, the most important thing he needed to do was ace his interviews.

He reportedly didn’t do that. Milroe did and that’s the type of player that gets drafted. Sanders has a right to be confident in himself. But being cocky or arrogant in this type of situation only does harm. What if Milroe would have had the same approach? Or Cam Ward?

They both know what it takes. Milroe was criticized largely after the Senior Bowl because of the development he needed, he didn’t let that deter him. Cam Ward went from a 0-star recruit that started at Incarnate Word to being a Heisman Trophy finalist and No. 1 overall pick.

Sanders didn’t have the easiest route. But it also felt like he was more worried about the pomp and circumstance of the NFL Draft rather than impressing GMs enough to get drafted. He enjoyed the draft experience, good for him. But Milroe’s interview and Sanders’ interviews are proof that even in football, professionalism is paramount.