What time are the final CFP rankings, bracket revealed? How to watch College Football Playoff Selection Show
The final College Football Playoff bracket is ready to be revealed. In the first year of the 12-team CFP, it's fitting that this might be the most parity-driven season for the sport in recent memory. But after conference championship Saturday, there's no more debate about paths, what teams need and so on. It's time for the College Football Playoff to officially be set.
Unlike during the season, though, we won't have to wait until Tuesday for the bracket to be unveiled. Instead, the College Football Playoff Selection Show will be broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 8 and will have the eyes of just about every fan ready to see which 12 teams will have the chance to vie for a national championship in this new format.
When will the final CFP bracket finally be revealed, though? We have you covered with everything you need for Sunday's big moment in the college football world.
What time is the College Football Playoff bracket revealed?
The CFP Selection show will start at Noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 and the final College Football Playoff bracket is expected to be revealed in the first 30 minutes of the broadcast. However, the broadcast itself is schedule to air from 12-4 p.m ET. That means there will be a plethora of interviews, reactions and analysis from coaches, players and college football analysts alike to help you digest the 12-team bracket.
How to watch the CFP Selection Show: TV and broadcast info
The College Football Playoff Selection Show will be broadcast on ESPN starting at Noon ET and with the broadcast, as mentioned, lasting four hours. The familiar college football analysts from every rankings reveal will be on the broadcast with Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreti joined by Joey Galloway, Booger McFarland and Greg McElroy.
In addition, there will also be College GameDay and ESPN insider appearances from Nick Saban and more, as well as interviews with players, coaches, Selection Committee members and more throughout the broadast in order to provide full context for the situation.
College football fans can also stream the Selection Show on Sunday using WatchESPN and ESPN+ with a paid subscription.
How is the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket determined?
Since this is the premiere of the 12-team College Football Playoff, it's probably worthwhile to do a quick refresher on how the bracket will be constructed.
There will be five automatic qualifiers for the CFP and seven at-large berths into the field. The five autobids are awarded to the five highest-ranked conference champions in the college football season. While it may not come into play in 2024, it's worth noting that this doesn't have to be the Power 4 champions and then the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion. The four highest-ranked teams of these five automatic qualifiers will also receive a bye in the first round of the Playoff.
As for the seven at-large teams, they will be seeded accordingly from No. 5-12 with the fifth conference champion qualifier seeded wherever they may fall in these rankings. So, for instance, if Notre Dame were ranked in the Top 3 of the Top 25 rankings, the Irish are not in a conference, so the highest seed they could receive would be No. 5.
Which teams automatically qualified for the College Football Playoff?
In the first year of the 12-team CFP, it seems like the five automatic qualifiers as the highest-ranked conference champions will be from the Power 4 conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC) along with the Mountain West Conference champion, Boise State. Here's a look at the five automatic qualifiers and their projected seeds.
Automatic CFP Bid
Conference
Projected CFP Seed
Oregon Ducks
Big Ten
No. 1
Georgia Bulldogs
SEC
No. 2
Boise State Broncos
Mountain West
No. 3
Arizona State Sun Devils
Big 12
No. 4
Clemson Tigers
ACC
No. 12
The projected Top 4 seeds in the Playoff will all receive byes in the first round, so Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State in this case. Clemson, in these projections, would then be the final team in the field and would go on the road in the first round to play the No. 5 seed.