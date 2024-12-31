What time is the Fiesta Bowl? Penn State vs. Boise State start time, channel for CFP Quarterfinal
The College Football Playoff Quarterfinals are here and we'll get things started with the Fiesta Bowl between the No. 6-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions, fresh off a dominant First Round victory over SMU, and the top-ranked Group of 5 champion this season, the No. 3 seed Boise State Broncos. Boise State certainly knows a thing or two about Fiesta Bowl magic with their iconic upset of Oklahoma but also wins over TCU and Arizona in this game as well.
Boise State certainly has the guy to provide some more magic in the CFP iteration of the Fiesta Bowl as well with Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. As he tries to chase down Barry Sanders' single-season college football rushing record at 2,497 yards entering this game, he'll look to take over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on New Year's Eve in hopes of pushing his Broncos into the CFP Semifinals in head coach Spencer Danielson's first season at the helm.
Penn State, however, will have plenty to say about that. Drew Allar and the offense under new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki haven't been unstoppable but have made strides from a tepid effort a season ago. But the Nittany Lions' backbone remains their defense, a unit led by an unstoppable force off the edge in Abdul Carter. They dominated SMU and beat them into submission, and could have a chance to do the same in the Fiesta Bowl.
With all of the star power and the stakes of a College Football Playoff game, though, this is a matchup college football fans can't miss. So here's everything you need to know to catch Tuesday night's matchup.
What time is the Fiesta Bowl between Penn State and Boise State?
The 2024 Fiesta Bowl and the first College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between No. 6 Penn State and No. 3 Boise State will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Shouts out to the CFP for always giving us a New Year's Eve game that we can tune into instead of having to socialize for hours at any gathering.
Penn State and Boise State's high-profile Playoff clash will be the only quarterfinal matchup to be played on Tuesday night. The other three matchups will take place on New Year's Day throughout Wednesday, but the Fiesta Bowl will set the tone after some fans left the First Round games wanting with no game being decided by single digits.
What channel is Penn State vs. Boise State on? Fiesta Bowl TV, streaming info
Penn State vs. Boise State will be broadcast on ESPN on Tuesday night with Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick as the announcers for the game in the play-by-play and analyst roles, respectively. Here's a look at all of the game info that you need for the New Year's Eve Fiesta Bowl.
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN+, FuboTV
College football fans will be able to stream the action on Tuesday night through either ESPN+ or FuboTV with a paid subscription to either service. There will also be alternative broadcasts, including SkyCam and coaches views, for the CFP Quarterfinal games that fans can also tune into.
Penn State vs. Boise state odds: Prediction for the Fiesta Bowl
Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook Line
Point Spread
Penn State -11.5
Moneyline
Penn State -450, Boise State +340
Total
54.5
The Nittany Lions are the heavy favorite in this game, which no doubt speaks to the apparent talent advantage that many expect we'll see in this game. However, anyone backing Boise State in this game would surely point to the Broncos playing Oregon to within a field goal all the way back in September as a point that Danielson's team has a chance to shock Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Unfortunately, that's not where I see this one going. The Ducks were putting forth a vanilla gameplan in that game and, yes, they almost got clipped for doing so, but this is a different beast. Furthermore, Penn State may actually be a better defense than Oregon. For the Broncos to win this game, Maddux Madsen will not only have to play the game of his life but Boise will also likely need to win the turnover battle and get the Nittany Lions behind the sticks.
That's a hard game-script to see playing out from where I'm sitting. This line is heavily leaned toward Penn State rightly so because this one should be a rout in favor of the Nittany Lions.
Fiesta Bowl prediction: Penn State 34, Boise State 16
Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.