What was the NFL like when Daniel Jones last threw a TD pass at MetLife Stadium?
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled to truly step up as a franchise player since being drafted in 2019. He had one good year in 2022 and subsequently earned himself a fat contract. Since then, he hasn't reproduced anything close to the form that earned him the $160 million payday.
In fact, Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in a home game since Jan. 1, 2023. That's right, it's been 672 days since Jones has thrown for a touchdown at MetLife Stadium.
Since then, Jones has thrown eight interceptions at home, but on the road he's thrown eight touchdowns and just three picks. Here's a list of every quarterback who's thrown at least one touchdown at MetLife Stadium in that 672 day span.
Quarterback
Number of TDs
Aaron Rodgers
7
Zach Wilson
6
Tyrod Taylor
4
Josh Allen
3
Jalen Hurts
2
Dak Prescott
2
Tommy DeVito
2
Sam Darnold
2
Jacoby Brissett
1
Patrick Mahomes
1
Tim Boyle
1
Jordan Love
1
Trevor Siemian
1
Geno Smith
1
Marcus Mariota
1
Matthew Stafford
1
Tua Tagovailoa
1
Mac Jones
1
Desmond Ridder
1
Bo Nix
1
A lot has changed in 672 days, especially in the NFL. Players have swapped teams, franchises have changed dramatically and Taylor Swift took over the league.
Daniel Jones is so bad at throwing touchdowns at home
Jones is so bad, the last time he threw for a touchdown at home the Giants had a winning record. 9-6-1 to be exact. New York defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 on the back of Jones' 177 yards and two – count 'em – two touchdowns. Since then the Giants have an 8-16 record in the regular season.
Jones is so bad, the last time he threw a touchdown at home the Detroit Lions missed the playoffs. That's right, Jones last found the MetLife Stadium end zone through the air back in the era before the Lions were a good team. Okay, to be fair Detroit was 9-8 in 2022 but still, it was before the current version of the Lions we now know to be potential Super Bowl contenders.
Jones is so bad, the last time he threw a touchdown at home quarterback Aaron Rodgers was still a Green Bay Packer, wide receiver DJ Moore was still a Carolina Panther and Carson Wentz was the starting passer for the Washington Commanders. The league has changed considerably in that time and faces are now in almost unrecognizable uniforms.
In fact, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had just led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff back then. And Jones' top receiving option, rookie Malik Nabers, was still a sophomore at LSU at the time.
Eventually, Jones will break his streak (we hope) but until then he'll be an endless source of memes and content. Perhaps Sunday's matchup with the red hot Commanders will be just what he needs to shock the world (wishful thinking, probably).