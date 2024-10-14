What would it take for Florida to fire Billy Napier midseason?
The Florida Gators were unable to beat the Volunteers with head coach Billy Napier's coaching mistakes being front and center in why they lost the game. As the Gators continue to look terrible, it's fair to wonder if the program will fire the coach midseason.
While the Volunteers may not be the elite program that their top-10 ranking indicates, it's clear that Napier's coaching decisions were unacceptable as the program failed to extend the lead in the first half with a fumble at the 1-yard line and an illegal substitution penalty forcing a possible 10 points off the board.
While a coach with less history would likely be afforded the excuse of having an extremely tough in-conference schedule, Napier came into this season already on the hot seat. The coach had an 11-14 record going into this season with the program not even able to win a low-tier bowl game during his tenure.
As Florida continues to slide, it's worth wondering what it would take for Billy Napier to get fired midseason?
While the Gators will likely end up with a record that keeps them out of a bowl game, it's fair to say that the former Louisiana coach will likely be fired in November with two monster blowouts against top-tier programs in Texas and Georgia being his undoing.
Still, it's possible that the program will wait until after the season to hit the reset button considering the Gators will not make a bowl game this season if they are unable to beat one of Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, and LSU. This could happen as Florida could see no advantage in hiring an interim head coach who can't build out on the momentum that a bowl game could bring.
Whether Napier is still the man on the sidelines in the school's last regular season game this season against Florida State is unknown but it's clear that the head coach is likely on his way out after this season.