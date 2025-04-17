When do Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky this season?

Before we get too deep into this, I would like to make point very, very explicit.

You don’t have to pick a side. You can just choose to enjoy extremely high-level basketball from incredibly young players. It doesn’t have to be battle between stat lines or social media impact or whatever. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are both amazing. That is enough.

The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky will play five times this season, not including the possibility of a postseason matchup. Who knows! It could happen!

The first game takes place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17. It is a home game for Indiana that will be televised on ABC. It is both teams’ season opener.

Mid-day weekend games on network TV are a notable thing for the WNBA. They often seem to have their showcase matchups then. Chicago and Indiana getting the nod for the first game in that time slot this season feels significant.

The next game takes place in Chicago on Saturday, June 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Chicago will have a significant rest advantage; by the time this game rolls around they will have gone a full week without having played. Whether that’s too long, who knows.

The third game takes place in Chicago on Sunday, July 27, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Both teams have tough schedules leading into this matchup, so it might be important to both teams at this time in the season to possibly use this game as a jumping-off point.

Game No. 4 takes place in Indiana on Saturday, August 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Lots of weekend games, you might notice. It’s hard to believe that's by accident. Chicago is on an easier stretch before this game. That may play a role.

And finally, the fifth and final game scheduled for the regular season takes place in Indiana on Friday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

These games are well-spread throughout the season. That means each game is going to have its own context, its own chapter in a season. It’s going to be very cool.

Just remember: ool things don’t have to be contentious.