When does Angel Reese play the Chicago Sky with her new team, the Atlanta Dream?

The first regular-season meeting between these two franchises is set for June, with three games offering multiple chances for Reese to get revenge.

A major WNBA trade sent Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream, reshaping both teams' rosters for the 2026 season.

This WNBA season brings with it a number of changes this year, including a trade that sent Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for a pair of draft picks. It's a move that might turn the Atlanta Dream into contenders, provided they can figure out the spacing concerns.

Revenge games are always fun to talk about, and Reese will have chances to take on her former team, the Chicago Sky, this season. While she technically already met in the preseason, the first regular-season meeting between the sides will come in June.

When does Angel Reese play against the Chicago Sky in 2026?

Date Time Location June 9 7:00 p.m. ET Chicago July 19 4:00 p.m. ET Atlanta Sept. 19 7:00 p.m. ET Atlanta

June 9 is the first of three meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky, and it will be the only time during the regular season that Atlanta travels to Chicago, as the other two meetings — in July and September — will happen in Atlanta.

Interestingly enough, the games are all set to be played at different venues. The June 9 game will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, while the two Atlanta games will take place at two different Atlanta venues.

On July 19, the two teams will play at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, the normal home venue for Atlanta Dream games, but the September 19 contest will take place at the larger State Farm Arena, offering a chance for the two sides to play on a larger stage.

Expectations for the Sky and Dream in 2026

Chicago Sky guard Gabriela Jaquez | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Reese joins a Dream team that suddenly has title hopes. They won't be the favorites as the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are a tier ahead of Atlanta, but there's a strong argument to be made that the Dream are the third-best team in the league.

Of course, that depends on the team figuring out how to best structure a lineup around Reese. She doesn't offer an ability to stretch the floor as a shooter, though her playmaking ability makes her more versatile than the player she is replacing from last year's lineup, Brittney Griner.

As for the Sky, the post-Reese team looks significantly different than the squad we saw last season, with four of the five projected starters having changed. Azura Stevens replaces Reese at the four, and while Reese is the higher-upside player, Stevens' ability to stretch the floor may nake her a better fit with Kamilla Cardoso than Reese was.

Chicago also added Skylar Diggins and Natasha Cloud, shoring up a backcourt that was a major weakness of the team in 2025. The Sky have a shot to go from bottom feeders last year to playoff contenders this season. Could a potential 3 vs 6 first-round series feature both of these teams?

Maybe it's too early to go that far. At the very least, though, Reese will have three chances at revenge on her former team, beginning in June.

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