When does Klay Thompson make his homecoming to Golden State?
One of the most highly anticipated games on the NBA schedule is undoubtedly the first Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks matchup.
This marquee matchup would be one to watch as it pits 3-point assassin Stephen Curry against ascending superstar Anthony Edwards. However, it also marks Klay Thompson's first matchup against his former team.
Thompson, who played 13 seasons with the Warriors, signed a three-year,$50 million deal with the Mavericks during the offseason. Talks between Thompson and the Warriors broke down over the summer, forcing the five-time All-Star to look elsewhere and eventually sign with the Mavericks over clubs like the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, the future Hall of Famer will get a fresh start in Dallas after helping the Warriors cement themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history by winning four championships.
When does Klay Thompson play against the Warriors?
Fans won't have to wait for the first Klay Thompson revenge game in Chase Center.
Thompson is set to return to Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 12 on TNT.
It is a big-time matchup with some massive implications — a win would play a role in advancing either team to the NBA In-Season tournament.
Thompson's return to San Francisco should definitely be an emotional one. Over the years, we have seen some homecomings where players are booed vigorously, like LeBron James in 2010 when he returned to Cleveland or Kevin Durant in 2016 when he returned to the Oklahoma City Thunder. either cheered by their contributors.
It should be a split crowd for Thompson, who was a major part of the Warriors dynasty.
The Mavericks are hoping Thompson is the missing ingredient in their championship woes. Last season, they made the NBA Finals, but the Boston Celtics eliminated them in five games.
Thompson does have the championship experience the Mavericks are looking for and provides them with much-needed floor space for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to do what they do best.