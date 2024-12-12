When is Juan Soto’s introductory press conference? Everything to know, how to watch
No, New York Mets fans, you were not dreaming: Juan Soto really is coming to Queens. Steve Cohen got his man thanks to a 15-year, $765 million deal, and while the team couldn't address the move during the Winter Meetings, we can now safely say that the i's have officially been dotted and the t's officially crossed.
Soto has passed a physical, everything is in order. Now all that's left is to see how the outfielder looks in orange and blue: On Thursday afternoon, Soto will head to Citi Field for his first press conference as a Met, where he'll presumably shed some light on just why he chose to leave the New York Yankees and come to their crosstown rival.
When is Juan Soto's introductory press conference with Mets?
Soto's press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Citi Field. He'll unveil his new (and contractually mandated) No. 22 jersey, and he'll field questions on everything from his free agency process to his time with the Yankees. It should be appointment viewing.
How to watch Juan Soto's introductory press conference with Mets
Fans, especially those not in the New York market, can stream the press conference live on X (formerly known at Twitter) or on the team's YouTube channel.
Will Steve Cohen take some shots at Hal Steinbrenner? Will David Stearns drop hints as to what the team has in store for the rest of the offseason? Will Soto guarantee the Mets' first World Series title since 1986? This should be one of the juiciest press conferences in years.