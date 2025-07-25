When will Emma Meeseman make her Liberty debut?

The New York Liberty’s title defense got a major boost this week.

The No. 2 best team in the WNBA (16-6) is set to add 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman as soon as her work visa gets approved.

Now, the team is stacked with a pair of Finals MVPs in Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, in addition to sharp-shooter Sabrina Ionescu.

But when will Meesseman actually join the team?

"It's too early to say right now, we're going to try and do it as quickly as possible," general manager Jonathan Kolb told ESPN on Tuesday.

Messeemen, 32, will likely arrive in the United States on a P-1A Athlete visa — the most common for athletes and teams coming to compete temporarily. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the visa can take between 3-6 months to process. Premium processing is available in 15 days with an additional fee, though it is not always guaranteed.

It may be a while before Emma Meeseman is cleared to play

The two-time WNBA All-Star averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Chicago Sky in 2022.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Belgium also played seven seasons with the Washington Mystics, where she helped lead them to a title in 2019, averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. She notably became the first reserve to win Finals MVP in 2019.

She most recently competed in FIBA Women's EuroBasket with Belgium this summer, where she won MVP -- but the two-time EuroBasket champion has not played in the WNBA since 2022.

Emma Meesseman stats in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket:



19.2 PPG

9.2 RPG

5.3 APG

2.3 SPG

1.8 BPG



She won MVP. pic.twitter.com/jg7ylTpbPi — LibertyMuse (@LibertyMusee) July 24, 2025

After signing forward Stephanie Talbot this week, the Liberty have about $120,000 in cap space. Meesseman’s contract will be prorated based on when she actually signs with the Liberty, according to Front Office Sports.

At 87.4 points per game, the Liberty lead the league in scoring and are currently on a four-game winning streak.

New York has 22 games left to play.

Notably, the trade deadline is August 7. The regular season ends on September 11, and the playoffs begin three days later.

"The rich get richer."@chiney breaks down how the Liberty's addition of Emma Meesseman was a power move 💪 pic.twitter.com/gHtpVJm8yl — espnW (@espnW) July 23, 2025