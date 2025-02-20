When will Juan Soto make his New York Mets debut? Spring training schedule and more

The New York Mets made the biggest splash in franchise history, inking Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal. Not only did the Mets sign a generational 26-year-old to a deal that will keep him in Flushing for the rest of his career, but they won a bidding war against their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees.

With Soto, the Mets, a team that was two wins shy of the World Series last season, are clear-cut contenders to get to and win the Fall Classic.

Ever since the Soto news went down, Mets fans have been waiting (not very) patiently to see their new superstar wear blue and orange in game action. Well, it turns out that Mets fans won't have to wait too long to see Soto in the lineup, as manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that he's expected to play in the team's first spring training game on Saturday against the Houston Astros.

Juan Soto will make his Mets spring training debut Saturday, when they open their exhibition schedule by hosting the Astros.



Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso also will play, Carlos Mendoza said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 20, 2025

Not only will Soto make his team debut, but fellow stars Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso will be in the lineup as well. There's a good chance that Lindor, Soto, and Alonso will be the first three Mets players to step up to the plate on Saturday, and when the regular season begins as well.

Spring training games have little meaning, obviously, but it's safe to say the atmosphere will be awesome in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. All eyes will be on Soto as he looks to make a good first impression in front of his new fan base.

How to watch Juan Soto's Mets spring training debut

Fortunately for Mets fans, most of the team's home spring training games will be broadcasted, including Saturday's action. Saturday's game, like most of the others, will be on SNY.

Tuning into games on SNY is relatively easy for those with a cable subscription. The SNY channel can be used on a TV, and the MLB app is available for Mets fans with a cable subscription.

Those without cable subscriptions also have a couple of options. Local fans are able to purchase the SNY in-market subscription package, allowing them to watch games without being blacked out. Those who are not local are able to purchase an MLB.TV subscription, although blackouts and other restrictions apply.

Mets fans can also choose to rely on Fubo.TV, which carries local and nationally televised games. That option also comes with a free trial. For the Mets fans looking to only watch Soto's debut and nothing else in the spring, Fubo.TV might be the best option.